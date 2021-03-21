Twins Win, Wild Shut Out – Sunday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Twins and Granite City Lumberjacks both won their Saturday matchups, while the Wild suffered a shutout loss to Colorado, and the action continues in the prep basketball and hockey postseasons. Here's a look at all things sports for your Sunday:

- The Minnesota Twins edged out the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in another spring training game. Keon Broxton and Mitch Garver each ran one in for the Twins and Kenta Maeda threw for six strikeouts, four hits, and one run in just over five innings. The Twins' preseason record now stands at 7-10 and they will face the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

- The Minnesota Wild suffered their second-consecutive loss to the Colorado Avalanche, getting shut out 6-0. Colorado had six different players score and outshot Minnesota 42-31. Wild goalkeeper Kaapo Kähkönen made 36 saves. The Wild will look to get back on their feet after falling to 18-10-1 when they return home to face the Ducks. Pre-game coverage starts Monday at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Granite City Lumberjacks got back in the win column after a two-game slump, beating the North Iowa Bulls 4-3. Carson Simon netted two for Granite City, and Hanson O'Leary and Tucker Skime each added one. Bailey Huber made 33 saves and allowed three goals in the win. The Lumberjacks improve to 24-10 and will travel to New Ulm to face the Steel on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

- The MSHSL winter sports postseason picture is coming into sharper view as boys and girls basketball and hockey teams continue sectionals. Check out the full list of scores below:

Boys Basketball:

Class A - Section 5:

Barnum 73, St. John's Prep 34

Class AA - Section 3:

Redwood Valley 74, Paynesville 64

Class AA - Section 6:

Albany 58, Eden Valley-Watkins 57

Sauk Centre 53, Mora 50

Annandale 67, Osakis 63

Boys Hockey:

Class A - Section 3:

Hutchinson 6, Willmar 2

Class A - Section 5:

Northern Lakes 7, Pine City 1

Monticello 3, Chisago Lakes 2

Girls Hockey:

Class A - Section 6:

River Lakes 3, Willmar 2

Class AA - Section 8:

Alexandria 2, Roseau 1