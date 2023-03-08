Twin Cities Man Assaulted By Another Man With His Own Dog’s Feces

If we are to believe everything that winds up on the internet this might have a REALLY interesting back story. Twin Cities Crime Watch a social media page that regularly posts about calls for service in the Twin Cities, posted yesterday about a call in Spring Lake Park, a city in the North Metro, that had to deal with a man being assaulted by another man with his own dog's feces. ISH.

Spring Lake Park - Assault with dog poop.

A male was walking his dog, and his dog "went to the restroom" and another male came out and smeared feces on him.

Ballantyne Ln and Monroe St NE

I'll be honest, after seeing this post I had about a million questions about it. I know being a dog owner you need to be responsible and clean up after your pup. Was the dog owner not cleaning up after his dog? Was it an angry neighbor? Or realistically it might have just been a person who has some mental health issues and seeing the dog relieve itself might have just set them off.

It's not clear if there was an arrest or citation issued, all we know is that there was a call for service, and probably an urgent load of laundry and a shower.

Whatever the back story is, what happened is not cool. No one deserves to have literal poop smeared on them, no matter what was going on.

This story IS a good reminder to make sure you are being a good neighbor and/or person, and make sure you've got a bag with you when you take fido out for some recreation.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.