Back during the beginning of Covid and we were in lock down, I decided I was going to teach myself how to play guitar. Music being a passion of mine and loving to sing, I felt learning to play guitar would be the next step. Not to mention my grandma self taught herself years ago, why not follow in her footsteps.

Get our free mobile app

Needless to say, I tried, but I still can't play today. However, it has been a topic of discussion for my boyfriend and I lately as we both think it would be cool to take lessons and actually learn to play the stringed instrument. With that said, I've kept my eyes out on taking possible lessons, but never did it cross my mind to take lessons like this.

Imagine my surprise when I was on Facebook and I came across a post talking about not just guitar lessons, but "naked guitar lessons". Yeah, you would look twice too, wouldn't you? Looking at the post that was shared, it looked as though this was shared on Craigslist and my first thought was, people still use that site? Second thought was, I had better search to make sure it's still there and that it's legit.

Low and behold...I found the post that shared as follows:

Naked guitar lessons (Roseville) I teach guitar lessons and am something of a nudist. It seems logical to me that there are people out there who would like to learn to play guitar and who, like me, enjoy nudity. So I am interested in finding people who would like to take guitar lessons done with me, or both of us, naked. I emphasize that there is nothing sexual implied or intended and that lessons are exactly the same as if done with clothes on. I am interested in serious responses only and obviously you must be an adult, either male or female (I am male). I prefer students who are beginners. Lessons may be done in person, which is best, or via webcam.

Get our free mobile app

From there you get the usual reply back with serious inquiries only. They were probably smart not to put their phone number down, because who knows exactly what kind of responses they will get. But hey, this isn't the first time we've seen someone playing the guitar naked. Remember this:

or maybe you remember this SNL performance?

Hey each to their own and more power to anyone who wants to learn to play guitar or even teach for that matter in the nude. As for this gal, I think I'll stick to finding the usual wear my clothes type guitar lessons. But for those who want the other, you now have it available to you and you can go get to contacting that person here.

Get our free mobile app

So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan Alex Wayne recently bought a mash-up of a Minnesota vehicle. It's a Mini Cooper frame with a Chevy Express van skeleton on top. This vehicle definitely turns some heads as it goes by, but it was supposed to do that.

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year