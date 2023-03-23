Turkey Hunting Just Around the Corner in Central MN

Wild turkey hunting season starts in Minnesota April 12 and runs through May 31. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says turkey numbers look good but he says it might be a different setting this year with snow likely to be on the ground to start the season.

Schmitt indicates turkey numbers in Central Minnesota are in really good shape. He says people can tell because turkeys have been spotted near road ways and fields all over the area. Schmitt says he's noticed no less than 20 birds hanging around his place south of St. Cloud all winter. He says the majority of the turkeys are hens and they've been more vocal lately. Schmitt explains that breeding this time of year has to do with the spring hunting season. He indicates if snow is still on the ground to start the season it will be harder to sneak into the woods without being detected. Schmitt speculates that participation could be down if winter lingers into April.

The ice fishing season is nearing an end but Schmitt says if you still want to fish panfish some of the best pan fishing can be done late in the ice fishing season. He acknowledges many people are moving on waiting for open water season. Schmitt explains some people are already out walleye fishing near Red Wing, there's plenty of ice fishing on Lake of the Woods and Devil's Lake in North Dakota.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.