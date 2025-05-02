Tuesday’s Prep Baseball Summaries – April 30th

HIGH SCHOOL ROUND UP

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 7 PIERZ 6

The Crusaders defeated their rivals Pierz, there were three doubles and three home runs hit in the game. Henry Schloe threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four walks and he had five strikeouts.

Jack Hamak went 2-for-4 with a double for 3 RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Primus went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs.

Brayden Halbreiman threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Bo Woitalla went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and he scored a run and Kaden Kruschek went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 6 MILACA WOLVES 3

The Flyers defeated the Wolves. Peter Knopik threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Joey Welinski had two RBIs, and a walk, Alex Thoma went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run and Carter Gwost went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Wolves pitcher Brady Ourveron threw four innings, he gave up four runs, six hits, five walks and he had four strikeouts. H. Ouverson went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Ouverson went 2-for-3 for a RBI.

ROYALTON ROYALS 5 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2

The Royals defeated the Huskers, Kirk Yourczk threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he had six strikeouts. Ryan Schidmtbauer went 1-for-3 and Ethan Albright 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

Nat Streit threw four innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he had five strikeouts. Will Pilarski went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Mayson Patrick went 1-for-3 with a walk.

St. Cloud Crush 3 BRAINERD WARRIORS 2

The Crush out hit the Warriors nine to five, Drew Leiser threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he had fifteen strikeouts. Elijah Preisely went 1-for-2 for 2 RBIs, Nate Theisen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Max Kiffmeyer went 2-for-4.

The Warriors Kashmir Gaughey threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and had three strikeouts. Cooper Schendel went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, M. Badeaux went 1-for-4 and scored a run and Braxton Tautges went 1-for-4 and scored a run.