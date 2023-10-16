Traut Companies Cousins to Retire, New Leadership Team Chosen

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A change in leadership at Traut Companies after co-founders Mark Traut and Dave Traut transition into retirement.

The cousins have resigned from their leadership positions of president and vice president after more than 40 years in the business.

The employee shareholders have selected Daryl Karasch to serve as President and Jamie Holstrom as Vice President and Treasurer. Karasch currently leads the sonic drill division while Holstrom is the financial controller.

Safety and DOT Manager Brad Kirckof was picked to serve as Secretary in addition to his current duties.

In a statement, the company says Mark and Dave will remain active advisors for the company and will provide expertise on project sales and engineering.

The transition to the new leadership is expected to be seamless for staff and for customers.

