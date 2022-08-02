Town Ball Weekly – August 2nd, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, Sobieski Skis, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(July 27th to July 30th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 WATKINS CLIPPERS 2

(Saturday July 30th)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League South Division rivals the Clippers, to earn the No. 1 seed from the CVLS. They will take on the play-in winner, either Lake Henry Lakers or the St. Augusta Gussies. The Brewers collected four timely hits, including a pair of doubles and tough defense. The Brewers starting pitcher was lefty JT Harren, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up twelve its, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Will Boeckman went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Luke Harren scored a run and Connor Clark earned a walk.

The Clippers starting pitcher was Lefty Matt Geislinger, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Brendan Ashton, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Justin Thompson went 3-for-4 and Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-for-3 and Landon Neiman had a sacrifice bunt.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 3 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

(Saturday July 30th)

The Express defeated their Central League rivals the Rockies, for the North CVL championship and No. 1 seed into the Region 11C tournament. They will take on the Becker Bandits in their first game. The Express collected nine hits and they played tough defense. The starting pitcher for the Express was Matt Dingmann, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Tommy Friesen threw two innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up one hit and he recored a strikeout.

The Express was led on offense by Tommy Friesen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Friesen went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran Ben Johnson went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and veteran Adam Beyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4 and Brooks Marquardt was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Rockies was Jake Brinker, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout. Eli Backes threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Evan Acheson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Fuchs threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Blattner threw the final 2/3 of an inning, he retired the two batters he faced.

The Rockies offense was led by Calvin Kalthoff, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Evan Acheson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. Jordan Neu went 1-for-4, Brady Blattner and Cole Fuchs both went 1-for-3.

DRAFTEES

LUXEMBURG BREWERS-Zach Laudenbach St. Augusta

WATKINS CLIPPERS-Alex Foehrenacher- St Nicholas Nicks

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

(Saturday July 31st)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals River Cats to earn the No. 1 seed from the Sauk Valley League and the league championship. They collected seven timely hits, including three doubles and very good defense. The Muskies put up two runs in the first and two more in the sixth inning. The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Adam Wenker threw 2/3 of an inning to earned the save, turned a nicely executed double play to end the game. The Muskies will now take on the Pearl Lake Lakers/Sartell Stone Poneys play-in game.

The Muskies offense was led by Cody Partch, he went 1-for-4 with first inning double down the line for a RBI and he scored a run. Veteran Tim Burns went

2-for 3 with a double and a triple and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Adam Schellinger went 2-for-4. Ethan Carlson was credited for a RBI and he had stolen base. Andrew Deters went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Jacob Merrill went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Riley Ahrndt was hit by pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Andy Nefs, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Ty Carper threw one inning, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Ty Carper went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jordan Picka had sacrifice fly for a RBI. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Zach Schmidt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel and Samson Schlegel both went 1-for-4, Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-3 and Preston Schlegel had a stolen base.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 9 ST. JOESPH JOES 3

(Saturday July 30th)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by fifteen hits, including two doubles, a triple and two home runs. They played solid defense in support of they starting lefty Tanner Eckhart, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jakob Kounkel threw three innings to earn the save, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Michael Revenig, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pair of runs. Keenan Macek went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Danny Blackstone went 3-for-5 for two RBIs. Sam Dokkebakken went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brayden Hanson went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he had a pair of stolen bases. Tommy Blackstone went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Joes was Blake Kilanowski, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded a strikeout. Isaac Benesh threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Charlie Atkinson threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 2-for-2 with a home run and Tanner Staller went 1-for-4 with a home run. Tanner Blommer went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Hunter Blommer went 1-for-4 and Lukas Theisen went 2-for-4.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3

(Sunday July 31st)

The Lakers from the Stearns County League defeated their foe the Gussies from the Central Valley to punch their ticket to the region tournament. The Lakers collected eight hits, including a home run and a double. The Lakers starting pitcher was Grant Ludwig, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by veteran Shane Kampsen, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three huge RBIs. Matt Lieser went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Wessel went 1-for-4 with a double. Adam Jaeger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Sam Hopfer had a sacrifice bunt. Grant Ludwig and Nick Dingman both went 1-for-4 and Trent Wendlendt earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Travis Laudenbach, he threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Laudenbach threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he retired the five batters he faced.

The Gussies offense was led by Mitch Gwost, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Gwost went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Marcus Lommel was credited for a RBI. Veteran Dusty Schultzenburg went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tyler Bautch went 1-for-4. Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Michael Laudenbach earned a walk and Nate Gwost scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 5 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2

(Saturday July 30th)

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by ten hits, including three doubles. The Bandits put up five runs in the seventh inning. The Bandits starting pitcher was Weston Schug, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Matthew Moe threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bandits offense was led by Wyatt Flint, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Louden went 1-for-3 with a double and Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Connor Rolf went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Weston Schug, Jackson Thorn and Dalton Fouquette all went 1-for-4, Kreeden Blomquist was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Owen Kalbinger scored a run.

I wasn’t able to get the pitching info or the Poneys for this game.

The Poneys offense was led by Will Kranz, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Steven Brinkerhoff was credited for a RBI. Brendan Boesen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Kalen Lewis went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Zack Overboe had a sacrifice bunt and Jeff Amann had a stolen base.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

(All set for the Region Games)

(Draftees)

St. Martin Martins-Ethan Navratil-Farming Flames

Richmond Royals-Adam Nibaur-Farming Flames

Lake Henry Lakers-Adam Winkels-Farming Flames

Elrosa Saints-Matt Imdieke-Meire Grove Grovers

New Munich Silverstreaks-Brett Engelmeyer-Greenwald Cubs

Spring Hill Chargers-Tyler Hoffmann-Greenwald Cubs

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 8 NLS TWINS 5

(Friday July 29th)

The Pirates defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, backed by eighteen hits, including four doubles, a triple and a home run. The starting pitcher for the Pirates was Griffin Bjerke, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Johnson closed it out with one inning of relief to earn the save, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by seven players with multi-hit games. Grady Fuchs went 4-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Oehrlein went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Blake Vagle went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Johnson went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Stanley went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Garrett Leusink went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Abe Bullard went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Twins was Ben Kulset, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeff Salonek threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Danielson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Josh Soine, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Mike Danielson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Kulset went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Adam Schrader went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run, Dalton Rambow earned two walks, Jake Rambow earned a walk and Jett Salonek scored a run.

STARBUCK STARS 6 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 5

(Sunday July 31st)

The Stars defeated their County Line rivals the Pirates to punch their ticket to the Region tournament. They collected eight hits, including two home runs. Their starting pitcher was Matt Gruber, he threw seven innings. He gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Drew Olsonaski threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk. Michael Gruber threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Darrion Alexander gave up one hit and one walk.

The Stars offense was led by Austin Versteeg, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Darion Alexander went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Andrew Toop went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Mike Andreas went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Gruber went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Michael Gruber went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Mitchell Gruber went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Jackson Henderson earned two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Pirates was Bennett Evans, he threw ven innings. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI. Drew Tangan went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 3-for-5 with a triple and he scored a run and Blake Vagle went 2-for-5. Abe Bullard went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-4. Tanner Stanley earned two walks and he scored two runs and Garrett Luesink earned two walks and he scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 10 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3

(Saturday July 30th)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Steves, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. The Lakers put up four big runs in the second inning. The Lakers starting pitcher was Mitch McIntyre, threw five innings, he gave up three runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Pichelmann threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and Elian Mezquita went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Reese Gregory went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Philippi went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Riley Voit went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Peyton Randall went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Cody Stich earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Steves was Landon Lunser, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Derek Durant threw three innings in relief, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Steves were led on offense by Mathew Meyer, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Nick Krippner earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Jack Greenlun went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Durant went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Omann went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Brandon Waldvogel earned a walk and he scored a run and Landon Lunser went 1-for-4.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 1

(Saturday July 30th)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League rivals the Blue Jays, backed by six timely hits, good defense and two in runs in the seventh inning. Their starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recored two strikeouts.

The Black Sox was led on offense by Brandon Sawyer, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he was credited for a RBI. Trevor Sawyer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Carter Sawyer went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Isaac Sawyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Johnson was credited for a RBI. Bryan Benson earned a walk, he was hit three times by a pitch and he had two stolen bases. Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-4 and Brady Pesta earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he had two stolen bases.

The starting pitcher for the Blue Jays was Matt Swanson, he threw seven innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Levi Lampert threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Blue Jay offense was led by Justin Cichon went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Levi Lampert went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and Brandon Welinski went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Haden Chuba earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Burgraff was hit twice by a pitch. Matt Swanson had a sacrifice bunt, Brock Cichon was hit by a pitch and Bryce Binek earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 5 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 0

(Saturday July 30th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Victory League rivals the Rebels to punch their ticket to the Region tournament. The Lumberjacks collected twelve hits, and they played very good defense. Ryan Chmielewski threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Drew Beier threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Josiah Peterson went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler went 2-for-4 and Colby Johnson was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Veteran Mitch Loegering went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-1, Bryce Gapinski earned two walks and Hunter Hamers earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Rebels was Ethan Branum, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Bryce Flanagan threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brett Kramer threw three innings, he gave up three hits and one walk.

The Rebels offense was led by Brett Kramer, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Bill Sather went 1-for-3. Josh Hukriede and Alex Haapajoki both went 1-for-4 and Jason Sather had a sacrifice bunt. Seth Vagts, Nick Jelacie and Josh Kossan all earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 5 BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 2

(Sunday July 31st)

The Lumber Jacks defeated their Victory League rivals the Billygoats, backed by ten hits, with eight of their starters collecting hits. The Lumber Jacks starting pitcher was Hunter Hamers, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Lumber Jacks were led on offense by Joe Ziwicki, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewksi had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBIs. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Foss went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Colby Johnson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Michael Moulzolf went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Rich Rasmussen went 1-for-1 and Mitch Keeler was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Billygoats was Noah Boser, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Billygoats offense was levy Noah Boser, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Shawn Lanners went 2-for-4, Matt Tautges and Lane Girtz both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run. Matt Kummet, Joe Kahl and Andrew Winscher all went 1-for-4.

FREEPORT BLACKSOX 11 RANDALL CUBS 1 (7 Innings)

(Sunday July 31st)

The Blacksox defeated their Victory League rivals the Cubs and they earned the no. 3 seed in South/West Division of the Region tourney. The Blacksox collected twelve hits, including eight starters that collected hits. The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Mitch Reller, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Bryan Benson, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Pesta went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Johnson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Trevor Sawyer went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Carter Sawyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Nate Mettenberg went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Neuenschwander went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Mettenberg earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Travis Wenzel, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Natvig threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Kyle Peterschick, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Dylan Lukasavitz went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caleb Strack went 1-for-3, Travis Wenzel and Hudson Filippi both earned a walk.

RANDALL CUBS 11 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 3

(Saturday July 30th)

The Cubs defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, baked by fifteen hits, including four home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Caleb Strack, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Matt Otremba, he went 2-for-4 with one run for thee RBIs and he earned a walk. Travis Wenzel went 3-for-5 with a home run and he scored a run. Kyle Peterschick went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Rick Drew went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Brett Strack went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Filippi went 1-for-5 for a RBI and a stolen base. Andy Marod went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Lukasavitz went 1-for-4, Carter Natvig went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Darin Gerards was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Austin Dickmann, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Ethen threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. Peter Schumer threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Saints offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Connor Breth went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tyler Huls was credited for a RBI. Brandon Dickmann went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jake Ethan earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Jordan Combos earned two walks and he scored a run and Peter Schumer earned a walk and he scored a run.

DRAFT CHOICES

(South/West)

Avon Lakes-Matt Swasnon Upsala Bluejays

St. Stephen Steves-Levi Lampert Upsala Bluejays

Freeport Black Sox- Tate Lange-Opole Bears

Randall Cubs-Austin Dickman-St. Wendell Saints

(North/East)

Nisswa Lighting-Brett Kramer-Fort Ripley Rebels

Pierz Lakers-Bryce Flanagan-Fort Ripley Rebels

Foley Lumber Jacks-Trey Emmerich-Pierz Bulldogs

Buckman Billygoats-Nathan Ehnstrom-Aitkin Steam

ARROWHEAD (Section 2B)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 BRAINERD BEES 0

(Saturday July 30th)

The Springers defeated their Arrowhead and Section rivals the Bees, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. They played solid defense and they got a pair of pitching performances. The Springers starting pitcher was Nick Pennick, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts Mason Primus threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springer offense was led by veteran Drew VanLoy, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brad Olson went 2-for-4. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Brian Hansen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Athmann went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Nick Pennick went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Arnold earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Hank Bulson earned a walk and Mason Primus scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bees was K. Baltor, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Dornself threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks.

The Bees offense was led by K. Baltor, he went 3-for-3 and Ryan Bowler went 1-for-3. Tom Fairbanks, Phil Zynda, Adam Braun and Tim Martin all went 1-for-4.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 10 BRAINERD BEES 0

(Saturday July 30th)

The Brewers defeated their Arrowhead and Section rivals the Bees, backed by twelve hits, including one double and a triple. Ty Severson was the starting pitcher for the Brewers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, thee walks and he recored five strikeouts. Kyle Voltin threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Brewers offense was led by Joe Hallock, he went 3-for-4 for five RBIs and he scored three runs. Brayden Jacobson went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Nick Salentine went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and David Ernst went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Adam went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jayse McLean went 1-for-4, Mike Peschel went 1-for-3 and Jeremy Peschel earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bees was Eric Martin, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Phil Zynda threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bees offense was led by Adam Braun, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Tom Fairbanks went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Eli Roberts and Joel Martin both went 1-for-4, Ryan Bowler went 1-for-3, Phil Zynda and Kyle Baker both earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 5 SOBIESKI SKIS 2

(Sunday July 31st)

The Brewers defeated their Arrowhead League and Section 2B rivals the Skis, backed by ten hits. This included three doubles and a home run and good defense. The Brewers starting pitcher was Joe Hallock, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Brook Lyter threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Jayse McLean, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran David Ernst went 1-for-4 with a home run and Mike Peschel went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Adam went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Oye went 2-for-4 and Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-4. Spencer Flaten earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Joe Hallock went 1-for-5.

The starting pitcher for the Skis was Matt Filippi, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Scott Litchy threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and one walk.

The Skis offense was led by Dan Marod, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Scott LItchy went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jake Kapphahn, Collin Eckman and Dusty Parker all went 1-for-4 and Matt Philippi and Riley Czech both went 1-for-3.

SOBIESKI SKIS 10 BRAINERD BEES 7

(Sunday July 31st)

The Skis defeated their Arrowhead League and Section 2B rivals the Bees, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. The Skis were aided by nine walks. The Skis starting pitcher was Jake Kappahahn, he threw seven Innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk.

The Skis offense was led by Scott Litchy, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Joey Hanowski went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Dan Marod had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dusty Parker was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Matt Philippi went 1-for-3, he earned three walks, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Baier earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Hirsch went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Collin Eckman earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bees starting pitcher was NO. 25, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Max Boran threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, five walks and he recored four strikeouts. Ben Dornself threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bees offense was led by Phil Zynda, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Eli Roberts went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Max Boran went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tom Fairbanks went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Braun went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Kyle Baker earned a walk and he scored a run. No. 25 went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Joel Martin went

1-for-4.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 12 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2

(Saturday July 30th)

The Brewers defeated their Arrowhead and Section rivals the Springers, backed by sixteen hits, including four doubles and good defense. The Brewers starting pitcher was veteran righty David Ernst, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Spencer Flaten, he went 4-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. The veteran David Ernst went 4-for-4 with two doubles, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Brayden Jacobson went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jayse McLean went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Tanner Adam went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Joe Hallock went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Oye earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The veteran Mike Peschel went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Nick Salentine went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Springers was Drew VanLoy, he was the pitcher of record and Zach Femrite threw 4 2/3 innings in relief. The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Austin Athmann went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3, Brad Olson and Mason Primus both earned walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 RAYMOND ROCKETS 3

(Wednesday July 27th)

The Springers from the Arrowhead West League defeated the Corn Belt Champions the Rockets in exhibition action. The Springers collected twelve hits, including three doubles and a home run. The Springers starting pitcher was righty Nick Pennick, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit and no walks. Rookie righty Beck Loesch threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Mason Primus threw the final inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Austin Athmann went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Nick Pennick went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tate Wallat went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Primus went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rockets was Alex Call, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brooks Asche threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Rockets offense was led by Caleb Ditmarson, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Tyler Steen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The veteran Mike Jeseritz went 2-for-5, Brady Kienitz went 1-for-5 and Isaac Call earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Alex Call went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Eli Nelson, John Sawatzky and Brett Swanson all went 1-for-4.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 8 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5

(Thursday July 28th)

The Springers from the Arrowhead Wests (Section 2B) defeated their rival from the Stearns County League the Martins. The Springers collected seventeen hits, including four doubles. Rookie righty Hank Bulson started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Will Huls closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up two walks.

The Springers offense was led by veteran Drew VanLoy, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Pennick went

2-for-5 for two RBIs and Brady Schafer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Will Huls went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jeron Terres went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 1-for-5.

The Martins starting pitcher was Ben Schroeder, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Brady Goebel threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Bryan Schlangen threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Leiser went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Moritz went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Michael Schlangen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Ben Schroeder went 1-for-1, Ryan Messer earned a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Arceneau earned a walk.

REGION SCHEDULES

REGION 11C (EDEN VALLEY)

Wednesday August 3rd

Game 1 Sartell Stone Poneys vs. Pear Lake Lakers 7:30

Friday August 5th

Game 2 Monticello Polecats vs. Cold Spring Rockies 7:30

Saturday August 6th

Game 3 Winner of Poneys/Lakers vs. Sartell Muskies 11:00

Game 4 Becker Bandits vs. Kimball Express 1:30

Game 5 St. Joseph Joes vs. Clearwater River Cats 4:00

Game 6 Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3 7:00

Sunday August 7th

Game 7 Loser Game 4 vs. Loser game 5 12:00

Game 8 Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3 2:30

Game 9 Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 5:30

REGION 15C (MERIE GROVE/day games/ELROSA/night Games)

Friday August 5th

Game 1 Richmond Royals vs. Watkins Clippers 7:30

Saturday August 6th

Game 2 St. Martin Martins vs. New Munich Silverstreaks 11:00

Game 3 Lake Henry Lakers vs. Luxemburg Brewers 1:30

Game 4 Elrosa Saints vs. Spring Hill Chargers 4:00

Game 5 Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3 7:30

Sunday August 7th

Game 6 Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner Game 4 11:00

Game 7 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4 1:30

Game 8 Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3 4:00

REGION 8C

(FREEPORT/First Weekend)

Saturday August 6th

Game 1 Pierz Lakers vs. Freeport Black Sox 10:30

Game 2 Avon Lakers vs. Buckman Billygoats 1:00

Game 3 Nisswa Lightning vs. Randall Cubs 3:30

Game 4 St. Stephen Steves vs. Foley Lumber Jacks 6:30

Sunday August 7th

Game 5 Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser 10:30

Game 6 Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner 1:00

Game 7 Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner 3:30

Game 8 Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser 6:30

ARROWHEAD WEST (Section 2B)

Brainerd Bees @ Moorhead Brewers (Saturday 2:00/4:30/Sunday If necessary 2:00

Moorhead Mudcats @ Cold Spring Springers (Friday 7:30/Saturday 1:00/4:00 if necessary)

Sobieski Skis @ Hamel Hawks

Best of 3 series this weekend with seeding/play in games the following weekend