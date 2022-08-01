Food Prices Continue to Climb

UNDATED -- The price of food continues to climb. The Consumer Price Index reports food prices outpaced overall inflation in June.

More importantly, eating meals at home isn’t providing any relief.

With overall food prices up ten percent, the food-at-home index, or the price paid for food from grocery stores, was up 12.2 percent.

We asked people at the Stearns County Fair if the higher prices have changed their buying habits. Sarah from Avon hasn’t changed much for her family.

I've noticed the cost of my grocery bill has increased significantly, it seems like I get a lot less for a lot more. I would say I've started using things like that upside app for gas. That's not something I would have considered doing.

Lisa from Freeport says she’s changed the way she shops.

Yes and no - most of the stuff I get from the garden but the stuff that I need, I put it on limited supply and only get it when I need it. So I have to run to the grocery store more often to get the things that I have limited supplies.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture now expects inflation for all food to grow between 8.5 and 9.5 percent in 2022.