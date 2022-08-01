Princess Kay Finalist Alex Christen Uses Family As Inspiration

ST. CLOUD -- Ten young women are competing for the title of Minnesota's 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month.

Of the 10 finalists, four are representing Stearns County, which is a new record for the program.

Twenty-year-old Alex Christen, of Sauk Centre, is one of the four Stearns County representatives. Christen says the dedication her dad and grandpa put into their family farm has been a motivating factor for her throughout this competition.

Watching them work out in the field late into the night, they don't have time to go out and promote their lifestyle. I think it's important for us as young people to go out in the community and promote the industry for the farmers who don't have that time in their day.

Christen says her mom was also a Polk County Dairy Princess so it's been fun to share that connection.

She says there still remains a lot of misconceptions about the dairy industry and hopes her stories inspire the next generation of dairy farmers.

As a future teacher I think I need to get more comfortable being in front of groups and speaking. I think this is an important way for me to share my personal stories growing up on a dairy farm to a larger audience.

The other finalist representing Stearns County include Hailey Frericks and Kallie Frericks of Albany and Briana Maus of Freeport.

The winner is announced the Wednesday night prior to the Minnesota State Fair.

Princess Kay of the Milky Way serves as the goodwill ambassador for Minnesota’s dairy farmers for the next year.