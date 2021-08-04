Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

August 2nd, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org..

PLEASE NOTE THE REGIONAL GAME SCHEDULES FOLLOW THE GAMES FROM THE PAST WEEKS GAMES. (Region 11C after the Sauk Valley League Playoffs)

CENTRAL VALLEY SEEDING/PLAY-IN GAMES

CENTRAL VALLEY SOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP

KIMBALL EXPRESS 12 WATKINS CLIPPERS 1

(Saturday July 31st @ Watkins)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Clippers, backed by sixteen hits, including two home runs and four doubles. The Express put up nine runs in the ninth inning, highlighted by a grand slam. Their starting pitcher lefty Zach Dingmann threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Andy Dingmann closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up two hits.

The Express was led by veteran Ben Johnson on offense, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs and he had a sacrifice bunt. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Cade Marquardt went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Friesen went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Veteran Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Clippers starting pitcher was Matt Geislinger, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Justin Thompson threw one inning, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense included:Lincoln Haugen, he went 2-for-3 and Nolan Geislinger 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel and Caden Neiman both went 1-for-1 and veteran Dan Berg was credited for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Kevin Kramer had a stolen base, Justin Thompson was hit by a pitch and Carson Geislinger earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE SEEDING GAMES

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0

(Saturday July 31st @ Sartell)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by eight hits, including a home run. Their starting pitcher was lefty David “DD” Deminsky, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Righty Adam Wenker threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Johnny Schumer threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns, he went 2-for-4 with his milestone 100th Career home run and he had a stolen base. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Cody Partch went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned two walks. He called a great game from his catcher position. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Ethan Carlson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Jake Sweeter went 1-for-3 and Jack Greenlun was hit by a pitch, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill had a stolen base and he scored a run, Grant Mackunthun earned a walk and he scored a run, Braeden Dykhuizen earned a walk and Austin Henrichs scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Joes was lefty Isaac Benesh, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three walks, five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Lukas Nyberg threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued three walks.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 1-for4 and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Aleshire and Hunter Blommer both went 1-for-4. Andrew Weisser went 1-for-4 and Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3. Isaac Holthuas went 1-for-1, Schneider earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Noah Bissett was hit by a pitch.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 8 LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 1

(Friday July 30th @ Monticello)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lake Cafe of Big Lake, backed by six timely hits and good “D”. Their starting pitcher was Michael Revenig, he threw four innings, he gave two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Otto threw five innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Polecats was led on offense by Keenan Macek, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jace Pribyl went 1-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Isaac Frandsen went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Braydon Hanson went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Tommy Blackstone earned two walks, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Calvin Schmitz had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Olson was hit by a pitch, Jason Axelberg and Joe Tupy both earned a walk.

The Lake Cafe starting pitcher was Matthew Chuba, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zeus Schlegel threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he issued three walks, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zeus Schlegel, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Will Boeckman and Matthew Chuba went 1-for-4. Travis Hendrickson went 1-for-3 and Brandon Holthaus went 1-for-2. Sam Dokkebakken earned two walks and Dustin Wilcox earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 17 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2 (7 Innings)

(Saturday July 31st @ Clearwater)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by sixteen hits, including a two home runs, three doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher, righty Andy Nefs threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs, issued no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The River Cats were led on offense by Jack Grell, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ty Carper went

3-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Justin Houge went

3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Carper went 2-for-4 and he scored three runs and Hunter Holewa went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Callan Henkemyer went 1-for-5 with a home run and Jordan Picka went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Layer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Reece Johnson, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, twelve runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Teddy Flemming went 2-for-4 and Chase Heying went

1-for-3 for an RBI. Jeff Amann went 2-for-3 and Kalen Lewis went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Kade Lewis went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Josh Schaefer scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 6 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 0

(Sunday August 1st @ Monticello)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rival the River Cats, backed by nine hits, including a pair of triples and a double. This earned the Polecats the No. 3 seed from the Sauk Valley into the Region 11C Tournament. Lefty Tanner Eckhart started on the mound for the Polecats, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Tommy Blackstone, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jace Pribyl went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jason Axelberg went 1-for-3 with a triple for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Eckhart went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Keenan Macek and Alex Otto both went 1-for-3, Cal Schmitz went 1-for-1 for an RBI and Brayden Hanson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was lefty Ty Carper, he threw seven innings, he gave up four runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Carper threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and three walks. The River Cats offense was led by Cole Gueningsman, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Jake Carper went 1-for-3 and Ty Carper went 1-for-4.

LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 12 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 6

(Sunday August 1st @ Big Lake)

The Lake Cafe of Big Lake defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by eleven hits, including three home runs. Their starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mason Miller threw 7 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Lake Cafe was led on offense by Brandon Holthaus went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored three runs. Will Boeckman went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for an RBI. Trey Teige went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Dustin Wilcox and Zeus Schlegel both went 1-for-3, each earned a walk and both scored a run. Ben Busse went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was young righty Chase Heying, he threw five innings. He gave up six hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Zack Overboe threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Nate Nierenhausen threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he recored a strikeout. Young righty Kalen Lewis threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Zack Overboe, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Teddy Flemming went 2-for-5 and Kade Lewis went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chase Heying went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Kalen Lewis went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jeff Amann had a sacrifice. Nate Nierenhausen went

1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Phelps Hemmesch earned two walks and he scored a run.

REGION 11C @ SARTELL

Wednesday August 4th

St. Nickolas Nicks vs. Sartell Stone Poneys (7:30)

Friday August 6th

Clearwater River Cats vs. Watkins Clippers (7:30)

Saturday August 7th

Lake Cafe Big Lake vs. Sartell Muskies (11:00)

St. Nick/Stone Poneys Winner vs. Kimball Express (1:30)

Monticello Polecats vs. St Joseph Joes (4:00)

Loser of Game 2 vs. Loser of Game 3 (7:30)

STEARNS COUNTY PLAY-IN GAME

PLAY-IN GAME

FARMING FLAMES 7 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 5 (11 Innings)

(Sunday August 1st @ Cold Spring)

The Flames of the Stearns County League defeated their Central Valley League foe for the final spot in the Region 15C tournament. The Flames collected eleven hits, including three doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was young righty Adam Winkels, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Younger right Ethan Navratil threw 7 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran Lefty Brad Mergen threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Flames offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and a double, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Navratil went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brad Mergen went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Breydon Eiynck went 1-for-6 for an RBI and Tylor Schroeder earned three walks and he was credited for an RBI. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice bunt, Cody Fourre earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs and Will Mergen was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mitch Wieneke, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Klinefelter pitched to two batters, he gave up a hit, he issued a walk and he gave up a run. Justin Kunkel threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Nick Schmitt, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Andrew Schmitt went 2-for-6. Tommy Linn went 1-for-5, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Max Fuchs went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Rudy Notch earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Justin Kunkel went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Colton Fruth earned two walks.

REGION 15C @ Cold Spring

Friday August 6th

Richmond Royals vs. Cold Spring Rockies (7:30)

Saturday August 7th

St. Martin Martins vs. Spring Hill Chargers (12:00)

Farming Flames vs. Luxemburg Brewers (2:30)

New Munich Silverstreaks vs. Meire Grove Grovers (5:00)

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3 (7:30)

VICTORY ELIMINATION AND SEEDING GAMES

SOUTH/WEST VICTORY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

AVON LAKERS 13 SOBIESKI SKIS 11

(Saturday July 31st @ Sobieski)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Skis, in what turned out to be a huge slugfest. The Lakers did collect eleven hits, including five home runs. They put up three runs in the first and second innings and five in the third inning. Their starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann threw six innings, to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cole Wellmann threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Curry, he went 4-for-5 with three home runs for six RBIs. Matt Meyer went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Cole Wellmann went 2-for-5 with a home run and Riley Voit went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Cody Stich and Carter Holthuas both went 1-for-4, each earned a walk and both scored a run. Carter Philippi earned a walk, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run and Joe Dolan earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Skis starting pitcher was Alex Gwost, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Gwost threw

1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits five runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jake Kapphan threw 6 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Scott Litchy, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Collin Eckman went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for an RBI, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Ben Hanowski went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Joey Hanowski went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Beau Hanowski went

2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Jake Kapphan went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Riley Hirsch went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Dusty Parker was hit by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI and Zach Opatz scored a run.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5 RANDALL CUBS 4

(Saturday July 31st @ Randall)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Cubs, backed by seven timely hits, including a big double. Lefty Nick Krippner started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, six walks and he recored four strikeouts.

The Steves were led on offense by Jake Schelonka, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had four stolen bases and he scored two runs. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Mathew Meyer went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Omann went 1-for-4, Derek Durant earned two walks and he scored a run and Andrew Wollak earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Caleb Strack, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, five runs, seven runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense included Ricky Drew, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, and Brandon Dickmann was credited for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Travis Wenzel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kyle Peterschick earned two walks and he scored a run, Alec Zack had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run, Brett Strack and Thomas Kunkel both earned a walk.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 9 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3

(Saturday July 31st @ Upsala)

The Blue Jays defeated their Victory League rivals the Black Sox, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run and a double. John Fuchs started on the mound for the Blue Jays, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Swanson threw five innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Justin Lampert, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for four huge RBIs. Matt Swanson went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Justin Cichon went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice and he scored two runs and Myron Ripplinger went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Burggraff went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Levi Lampert had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brandon Welinski went 1-for-3, John Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brock Cichon scored two runs.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was lefty Cody Rose, he threw a complete game, he gave up fourteen hits, nine runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nate Mettenberg, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Brandon Sawyer was credited for two RBIs. Jake Braegelman went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Ike Sawyer earned two walks. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Johnson went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker earned a walk.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 8 FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 1

(Saturday July 31st @ Buckman)

The Billygoats defeated their Victory League rivals the Lumber Jacks, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and five doubles. Austin Dickman started on the mound for the Billy Goats, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw three innings in relief, he recorded twelve strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Andrew Ruckert, he went 3-for-4 with three doubles for an RBI. Joe Kahl went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Noah Boser went 1-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he score two runs. Jack Suska went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Lane Girtz went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Matt Tautges earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Aaron Weber went 1-for-4 and Noah Cekalla had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Shawn Lanners earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lumber Jacks starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Hamers threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. The Lumber Jacks were led by Tyler Midas, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Drew Beier was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brandon Buesgens earned two walks.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 12 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 11

(Sunday August 1st @ Upsala)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Blue Jays, backed by seventeen hits, including a home run and a double. Chris Belling started on the mound for the Steves, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Derek Durant threw five innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Blake Guggenberger threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

The Steves offense was led by Brandon Waldvogel, he went 4-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Mathew Meyer went 2-for-6 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Derek Durant went 1-for-3 with two sacrifice flies for two RBIs and Logan Siemers went 2-for-6 for an RBI. Ben Omann went 4-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Riley Hartwig went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Eric Lampert, he threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. BJ Lange threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Frieler threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Levi Lampert threw one inning, he gave up three hits and Brock Cichon threw two innings, he issued a walk.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Nick Frieler, he went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Myron Ripplinger went

4-for-6 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Matt Swanson went 1-for-5 with a home run and he earned a walk. Justin Cichon went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Justin Lampert went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Burggraff earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brandon Welinski went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Levi Lampert went 1-for-6 . Brock Cichon went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Dustin Beniek earned a walk and he scored a run and Haden Chuba scored two runs.

REGION 8C @ PIERZ

Saturday August 7th

Fort Ripley Rebels vs. Sobieski Skis (11:00)

Upsala Blue Jays vs. Buckman Billygoats (1:30)

Avon Lakers vs. Pierz Lakers (4:30)

Foley Lumberjacks vs. St. Stephen Steves (7:00)

COUTNY LINE SEEDING GAMES

REGAL EAGLES 12 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9

(Saturday July 31st @ Spicer)

The Eagles defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, backed by fourteen hits and aided by eight walks. The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Shane Rademacher threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, He gave up three hits and he issued two walks.

The Eagles offense was led by Shane Rademacher, he went 4-for-4 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Derek Dengerud went

4-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Josh Beier went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nathan Meyer 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Blake Karsch went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chris Beier went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Nathan Beier earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Jordan Wosmek had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run, Jordan Beier had a sacrifice bunt and Adrian Belden earned a walk.

The Twins starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Haugen threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Adam Schrader, he went 2-for-4 with a home and a double for three RBIs and he earned two walks. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.Ben Kulset went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Rambow went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Soine went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mike Danielson went 2-for-5 with a double and Dalton Rambow went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Rambow earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Haugen was hit by a pitch.

REGAL EAGLES 4 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 3

(Sunday August 1st @ Paynesville)

The Eagles defeated the County Line League rival the Pirates, backed by eleven hits, including a double and a home run. The starting pitcher Chris Beier threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. This gave the Eagles the number one seed from the County Line League into the regional tournament.

The Eagles offense was led by Derek Dengerud, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three huge RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Beier and Nathan Meyer both went 3-for-5 and Adrian Belden went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Nathan Beier went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Josh Beier went 1-for-5. Blake Karsch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Shane Rademacher earned a walk.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Spencer Imholte threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits and one run. Luke Johnson threw the final 1 1/3 inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Garrett Leusink went 3-for-4 for an RBI and Drew Tangen went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Grady Fuchs went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Abe Bullard went 1-for-4 and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-1.

REGION 4C @ MARSHALL

Wednesday August 4th

New London-Spicer Twins vs. Marshall A’s (7:30)

Saturday August 7th

Willmar Rails vs. Regal Eagles (10:00)

Atwater Chuckers vs. Milroy Yankees (12:30)

Paynesville Pirates vs. Raymond Rockets (3:00)

NLS Twins/Marshall Winner vs. Bird Island Bullfrogs (5:30)

ARROWHEAD WEST/EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 CHAMPLIN PARK LOGATORS 4

(Monday August 2nd @ Cold Spring)

The Springers of the Arrowhead West League defeated their rivals the LoGators of the Metro Minny League, backed by sixteen hits, including a pair of doubles and nine different players collecting hits. The starting pitcher for the Springers was veteran righty Chris Butala, he threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Sean Terres closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers were led on offense by Austin Athmann, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dempsey went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Drew Bulson went 2-for-5 for an RBI. Brian Hansen went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Brad Olson went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Alex Jungels went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jeron Terres was credited for an RBI. Veteran Zach Femrite went 1-for-4 and Beck Loesch went 1-for-1.

The LoGators starting pitcher was Charlie Hutchinson, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Haring threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The LoGators were led on offense by Reid Carlee, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Sam Riola went 1-for4- for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had two stolen bases. Ryan Bruns went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Jeff Heuer went 1-for-4. Jack Puder went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Wilson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Derek Heldman went 1-for-4 and Bryce Nelson scored a run.

BUFFALO BULLDOGS 12 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7

(Wednesday July 28th @ Cold Spring)

The Bulldogs of the North Star League and Region 12C defeated their Class B Arrowhead West League rival the Springers, backed by sixteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Tommy Eckstein threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Eric Newman threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Luke Brings, he went 3-for-6 with a double for six RBIs. JD O’Connell went 1-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and Noah Christianson went 3-for-6 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.Justin Johnson went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ramon Vega Jr. went 2-for-5, he was it by a pitch and he scored three runs. Josh Fussy went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Evan Soffker went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he had a sacrifice. Brett Renshaw went 1-for-6, he earned a walk and he score a run and Colton Haight went 2-for-7 and he scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher was veteran Zach Femrite, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Cole Fuchs threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Drew VanLoy threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brad Olson and Drew Bulson both went 1-for-5 and both scored a run. Zach Femrite had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, Alex Jungels went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Drew VanLoy earned a walk and he scored a run.

LITCHFIELD BLUES 5 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4

(Wednesday July 28th @ Litchfield)

The Blues of the North Star League defeated their Stearns County League foe the Martins exhibition action. The Blues starting pitcher was Joey Hyde, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Avery Liestman threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Koll threw one inning, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and recorded two strikeouts.

The Blues offense was led by Josh Johnson, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Smith went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Jake Jones went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Avery Liestman went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Drew Kotzer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Koll earned two walks, Brett Wendlandt earned a walk and Winkey Estrada scored a run.

The Martins starting pitcher was Kyle Lieser, threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Nolan Reuter threw one inning, he issued two walks and he recorded a a strikeout. Brady Goebel threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recored a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Scott Lieser, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Bryan Schlangen was credited for an RBI. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-1 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ryan Messer went 1-for-3 and Zach Moritz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Derek Koll went 1-for-1 with a double, Chas Hennen earned a walk and Tanner Arceneau scored a run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 3 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 0

(Sunday August 1st @ Mattson Field)

The Brewers defeated Arrowhead West League and Section 2B rivals the Mudcats, backed by seven hits. The Brewers starting pitcher Ryan Olson threw not only a complete game, but a no-hitter, he issued two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Matt Oye, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Denver Blinn went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Spencer Flaten went

2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Nick Salentine went 1-for-3 and Joe Hallock went 1-for-4. Veteran Derek Dormanen went 1-for-1, Jayse McLean earned a walk and veteran Mike Peschel scored a run.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Caleb Saari, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tristan Roehrich threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit. Thomas Horan and Ty Severson both earned a walk for the Mudcats offense.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 10 EAST GRANT FORKS MASS 2

(Sunday August 1st @ Mattson Field)

The Brewers defeated their Arrowhead West and Section 2B rivals the MASS, backed by ten hits. The starting pitcher was veteran David Ernst, threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tanner Dahl threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. Kyle Voltin threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Hallock threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Salentine threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Jayse McLean threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout and Spencer Flaten threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Nick Salentine, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Veteran Matt Oye went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Denver Blinn went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Spencer Flaten went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs and Jayse McLean went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks. Tanner Adam went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Joe Hallock earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandt Kolpack scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the MASS was Clark Peterson, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Conner Richardson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and a walk. Jake Osowski threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The MASS offense was led by Reed Hjelle, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Collin Peterson went 2-for-4 and Neil Nagel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. TJ Hokanson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Connor Richardson went 1-for-4 and Eric Graham earned a walk.

SECTION 2B

