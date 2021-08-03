Will The Benton County Fair Require Masks This Year?

The Benton County Fair will not require its attendees to wear masks to the event this year. The Fair responded to our inquiry in a Facebook post.

"Nothing is required. We have santizating stations all over the grounds but masks are at your comfort levels."

So a mask mandate will not be implemented this year but, obviously, anyone is welcome to wear a mask if they choose to.

Some Minnesota stores and entertainment venues are again requiring masks to be worn by employees and/or guests. Willmar's Wal-Mart, Grand Casino Hinckley and Grand Casino Mille Lacs are among the places who recently announced their updated policies.

Minneapolis' iconic music venue First Avenue recently announced they would require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to attend a concert at their venue.

The Benton County Fair gets underway on Tuesday in Sauk Rapids. The midway is set to open at 5 p.m. with a motocross exhibition set for the grandstand at 5:30.

The first of two demolition derbies is scheduled for Wednesday, a truck pull is set for Thursday, a tractor pull on Friday and the second demolition derby is slated for Saturday night.

From Wednesday-Saturday the midway will open at noon and special all-day wristbands will be available for the rides. Otherwise, tickets can be purchased for individual rides.

These Companies Are Now Hiring In St. Cloud

10th Annual Butterfly Release Honors Lost Loved Ones in St. Cloud