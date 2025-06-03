Town Ball Update – June 3rd, 2025

TOWN BALL BASEBALL ROUND UP

SUNDAY JUNE 1st

STEARNS COUNTY TOURNAMENT

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 9 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

The Pirates defeated their foe the Lakers, they out hit them eight to three, including a pair of home runs and a double. Bennet Evans threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recored seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brock Bruntlett, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he had stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Reed Johnson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Emerson Stern went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Bennett Evans went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Peyton Hemmesch went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Drew Tangen had a walk and he scored a run.

Trent Wendlandt threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Leyton Fuchs threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Carter Wessel went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-2 and Elias Vig had a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

The Martins defeated their foe the Rockies, they out hit them twelve to four, including three doubles. Scott Lieser threw nine innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Brady Goebel went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Zach Moritz went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-2, with a sacrifice bun, a walk and he scored a run and Kurt Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Avery Schmitz was hit by a pitch and Nolan Reuter had a walk.

Jake Brinker threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Thad Lieser threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Sam Nistler and David Jonas both went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run, Luke VanErp went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Thad Lieser was hit by a pitch.

BECKER BANDITS 14 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 8

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them sixteen to ten, including three doubles and a triple. Will Thorn threw four innings, he gave one walk and he had for strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Matt Moe threw two innings, he gave up a hit and one run.

The offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs, had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. No. 17 went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBIs. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Kellan Graning went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Taylor went 2-for-6 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jackson Thorn went 1-for-3, he was hit three times by a pitch and he scored two runs and Will Thorn went 3-for-5 and he scored three runs. Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-3 and Matt Krenz had a walk.

Lakers Jackson Phillip threw three innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Jon Brew threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and B. Brown went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and B. Brown went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Matt Korte went 2-for-5. Jake Samuelson had two RBIs and a walk, Ian Jungles went 1-for-1, Quentin Dukowitz had a walk and C. Kosiba scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 3 ELROSA SAINTS 0

The Silver Streaks defeated their league rivals the Saints, they each collected five hits, including two doubles and a home run. Ty Reller threw nine innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Will Funk, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI. Brandon Holm went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Logan Funk went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Zach Birr went 1-for-1, Luke Funk and Carter Shiffler both had a walk.

Will VanBeck threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Ashton Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up a hit, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Peyton Winter and Derek Wiener both went 2-for-4 and Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-3 with a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 7 ADA A’s 4

The Brewers defeated the A’s, they out hit them twelve to four including a home run and they were aided by five walks. Elias Harris threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Braxten Hoard threw two innings, he gave up a run, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Zach Lamont threw two innings, he gave up a run and he had three strikeouts and David Ernst threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Marcus Wohl, he went 2-for-3 with a home run a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. David Ernst went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jackson Glienke went 2-for-2 for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Anthony Villanueva went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Dustin Mertz went 3-for-5 and he scored a run, Carter Ades went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Chris Clemenson went 1-for-3 with a walk.

Zepher Resnick threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Lance Kritzberger threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one walk. Jonas Sanders threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Jake Olsonaski threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk.

Their offense was led by Jonas Sanders, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Sunny Resnick went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. B. Fetting went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Nick Johnson had two walks. B. Fetting and Austin McCraven both had a walk and each scored a run and D. Gotten had a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 4 FOSSTON TRASH PANDAS 0

The Mudcats defeated the Trash Pandas, they were out hit, nine to six. Gavin Gast threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Gavin Quade threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he had a strikeout Dylan Inniger threw three innings, he had five strikeouts. Cullen Wilson threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts.

The offense was led by Tanner Nowacki went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Brayden Wolfgram went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Tommy Horan went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Isaac Howe went 1-for-4. Cullen Wilson had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Brett Letness had walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Dylan Inniger scored a run.