Prep Baseball Playoffs Heating Up Monday and Tuesday (If Weather Allows)

photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson

The section baseball playoffs are winding down throughout Central Minnesota. Here is a look at which teams are still alive in their hunt for a state tournament bid.

There are storms in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, which could cause a bit of a mad dash to complete the tourneys before the Friday deadline. In other words, another high school baseball season in Minnesota.

MONDAY

6AA 

ELIMINATION BRACKET 

Staples-Motley vs Albany 4:30 p.m. @ Dick Putz Field
Foley vs Royalton 4:30 p.m. @ Joe Faber Field

WINNER'S BRACKET 

Cathedral vs Pierz  7 p.m. @ Dick Putz Field

The Section 6AA Championship game is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. and will be played at Dick Putz Field.

TUESDAY 

8AAAA 

ELIMINATION BRACKET 

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs Bemidji 2 p.m. @ Sartell
Sartell vs Elk River 2 p.m. @ Cold Spring

WINNER'S BRACKET 

St. Michael-Albertville vs Moorhead 4:30 p.m. @ Cold Spring

The Section 8AAAA Championship game is set for Friday in Cold Spring. Time TBD.

