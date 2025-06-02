Prep Baseball Playoffs Heating Up Monday and Tuesday (If Weather Allows)
The section baseball playoffs are winding down throughout Central Minnesota. Here is a look at which teams are still alive in their hunt for a state tournament bid.
There are storms in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, which could cause a bit of a mad dash to complete the tourneys before the Friday deadline. In other words, another high school baseball season in Minnesota.
MONDAY
6AA
ELIMINATION BRACKET
Staples-Motley vs Albany 4:30 p.m. @ Dick Putz Field
Foley vs Royalton 4:30 p.m. @ Joe Faber Field
WINNER'S BRACKET
Cathedral vs Pierz 7 p.m. @ Dick Putz Field
The Section 6AA Championship game is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. and will be played at Dick Putz Field.
TUESDAY
8AAAA
ELIMINATION BRACKET
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs Bemidji 2 p.m. @ Sartell
Sartell vs Elk River 2 p.m. @ Cold Spring
WINNER'S BRACKET
St. Michael-Albertville vs Moorhead 4:30 p.m. @ Cold Spring
The Section 8AAAA Championship game is set for Friday in Cold Spring. Time TBD.
