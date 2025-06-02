Prep Baseball Playoffs Heating Up Monday and Tuesday (If Weather Allows)

The section baseball playoffs are winding down throughout Central Minnesota. Here is a look at which teams are still alive in their hunt for a state tournament bid.

There are storms in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, which could cause a bit of a mad dash to complete the tourneys before the Friday deadline. In other words, another high school baseball season in Minnesota.

MONDAY

6AA

ELIMINATION BRACKET

Staples-Motley vs Albany 4:30 p.m. @ Dick Putz Field

Foley vs Royalton 4:30 p.m. @ Joe Faber Field

WINNER'S BRACKET

Cathedral vs Pierz 7 p.m. @ Dick Putz Field

The Section 6AA Championship game is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. and will be played at Dick Putz Field.

TUESDAY

8AAAA

ELIMINATION BRACKET

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs Bemidji 2 p.m. @ Sartell

Sartell vs Elk River 2 p.m. @ Cold Spring

WINNER'S BRACKET

St. Michael-Albertville vs Moorhead 4:30 p.m. @ Cold Spring

The Section 8AAAA Championship game is set for Friday in Cold Spring. Time TBD.