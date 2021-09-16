Tornado Watch Issued for Portions of Central & Northern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect for a portion of northern and central Minnesota until 12:00 am.

The Tornado Watch includes Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Todd Counties (+more) in Central Minnesota.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, frequent lightning, and a couple of tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area..

Monitor the weather, and have a plan of action if severe weather strikes your area. Stay weather aware, and have a way to receive warnings.

From the National Weather Service this evening: Severe weather is possible this later evening into the early morning hours Friday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main hazards. Remain weather aware and be sure to have multiple methods for receiving watches and warnings, especially if outdoors and with the timing being the nighttime hours.

