Top 10 Strip Clubs In Minneapolis YELP Reviews
Few things entertain me more than reading YELP reviews on out of the ordinary businesses. Personally, I don't frequent strip clubs. I just don't see the point. Just life in general is frustrating enough.
But check out some of the YELP reviews on the Top 10 Strip Clubs in Minneapolis. I was kind of amazed at how many reviews were from women.
Since our one and only club, Sugar Daddy's may or may not be coming back, maybe this list will aid you in finding somewhere else to go with your fistful of dollar bills.
- 3.3 (45 reviews)
Closed until 6:00 PM
“Couple women at a strip club late on a Friday night. Yep, we had a blast! The dancers are beautiful and friendly. The club is clean and nicely appointed -…” more
Delivery
- 2.7 (31 reviews)
Closed until 6:00 PM
“Strolled into the place last night, was literally just walking by and saw the sign, asked the doorman if they were affiliated with the one in Vegas. Chatted…” more
Outdoor seating
- 3.5 (31 reviews)
Open until 2:00 AM
“So I was walking from US Bank stadium on a preseason Friday night at 10pm back to my hotel. I was in town by myself and just enjoying the city. The area is…” more
- 2.2 (36 reviews)
Closed until 8:00 PM
“First ignore all of the major negative reviews, most of them are just trolls looking to complain about something. Secondly, Yes drinks are a little high in…” more
Outdoor seating
- 2.5 (28 reviews)
Open until 2:00 AM
“Very classy place. Lovely women, Dancers, servers, and bartenders. Great VIP section. I'm not a smoker but there is a smoking patio out back. The food is great…” more
- 2.8 (32 reviews)
Closed until 3:30 PM
“Been here twice before and had a blast highly recommend the place cheap, great entertainment, and amazing looking ladies. Tired going for a third time tonight…” more
Outdoor seating
- 2.2 (21 reviews)
Closed until 8:00 PM
“I've mostly had a good time and I'm not opposed to going here again but it's a middle of the road club. Weekends are definitely a lot better. I usually just go…” more
- 3.6 (5 reviews)
Open until 2:00 AM
“So, wait. Nobody's reviewed Augie's yet??? WIMPS*!!! Augie's is great. Every time I've been here, it's been all kind of adventures. The first time i…” more
- 4.1 (8 reviews)
Open until 9:00 PM
“My girlfriend and I went here a little while back to purchase some outfits for a club event we were going to, the theme being 'Hot As Hell'. The club actually…” more
- 3.4 (17 reviews)
Closed until 4:00 PM
“Cool place in a very convenient location along 65 if heading north out of the cities. Broasted chicken is delicious and they have cold beer. Sodas and tea are…” more
