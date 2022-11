ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The first of several cultural nights at St. Cloud State University happens Saturday.

The Bangladesh Student Association will host a cultural night at the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom Saturday night at six.

You can expect Bengali ethnic food, dance, music, and performances.

Doors open at 5:00 pm, and tickets are $10, or $8 for students.

Bangladesh night is the first of six cultural nights planned at SCSU.