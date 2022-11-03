The Great Minnesota Pumpkin Mystery? Who Leaves A Pumpkin Here?

Halloween is over and done. When faced with the end of the spooky season, Minnesotans often donate their pumpkins to a nature center or preserve for animals to enjoy. One Minnesotan, however, would end the Halloween season by leaving their pumpkin on a manhole cover, next to a busy Minnesota Highway. But after 6 years the 'tradition' has come to a mysterious end...or has it?

Ok so..every year for the past 6 years at the intersection of Broadway and 280 someone has put a pumpkin on this manhole on Nov 1 and it stays basically until it falls apart ( this is a pic from last year) .. I look forward to this every year. Idk why, I just do. THERE IS NO PUMPKIN THIS YEAR. Does anyone know anything about the great mpls/ st.paul pumpkin appearance mystery??? - Faith K via Quirky Minnesota Places

The Facebook group, Quirky Minnesota Places recently had a post published by Faith K who wanted to know why there wasn't a pumpkin placed on the manhole cover next to Highway 280 and Broadway Street in Minneapolis this year. According to Faith, there had been a carefully placed pumpkin on this manhole cover for the last 6 years, often going unnoticed by the steady stream of traffic, but not so this year.

So in an effort to get to the bottom of the great pumpkin mystery, she took to the page Quirky Minnesota Places to seek an answer. Well, it doesn't appear Ol' Saint Pumpkin was a part of the group, but instead, she had offers from multiple members to donate and or leave their pumpkins in order to keep the odd tradition alive.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

But it does beg the question, after 6 years what happened to the pumpkin gifter? Did they succumb to COVID? Perhaps they have moved on to other pursuits/cities where they leave a pumpkin behind? It's a true mystery at this point.

What is quite clear, though, is that Minnesotans both near and far are carrying on the tradition of Minnesota Nice by offering to donate a pumpkin, at least to bring some joy to another fellow Minnesotan.

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022