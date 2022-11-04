Snow tubing is a lot of fun, and a great way to get out of the house in the winter. But add some lazer lights and music, and it might just be the outing your family talks about all year long.

Powder Ridge in Kimball is bringing back their popular Lazer Light Tubing for 2022 and 2023 on select dates.

Lazer Light dates and tickets are up on our website and available for purchase now! If you’ve been wanting to come check this event out we highly recommend booking your tickets as soon as possible… last season sold out FAST. (And we mean REALLY fast)

If this sounds like an event that you absolutely can not miss, make sure you get your tickets ASAP. Here is a list of dates and start times for the Lazer Light Tubing nights:

Dec 30th 6:30PM & 7PM



Dec 31st 6:30PM & 7PM

Jan 13th 6:30PM & 7PM



Jan 14th 6:30PM & 7PM



Jan 27th 6:30PM & 7PM



Jan 28th 6:30PM & 7PM



Feb 10th 6:30PM & 7PM



Feb 17th 6:30PM & 7PM



Feb 24th 6:30PM & 7PM



Feb 25th 6:30PM & 7PM

Along with all the information on the event, Powder Ridge also reminded their followers on Facebook that the only way to get valid tickets is through their website. Any comments claiming to have tickets for sale are most likely scammers, and they do not want to see any of their valued guests lose money through a scam on Facebook.

If you want these tickets the only place to get them is online on the Powder Ridge website, which you can find here.

