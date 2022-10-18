Three Sartell High School Seniors Receive National Merit Honors

SARTELL -- Three Sartell High School seniors have received a distinguished honor.

Taylor Chaika, Riley Hengel and Zachary Hohenstern received designations in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program.

Chaika is a semifinalist, and joins less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors as the highest scoring entrants in each state. Hengel and Hohenstern are Commended Students, making up two of roughly 34,000 students throughout the nation recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

Sartell High School Principal Shayne Kusler says they are proud of their students achievement.

On behalf of the entire Sartell High School community, I want to share how proud we are of Taylor, Riley and Zachary. It is a wonderful accomplishment for three students in our senior class to receive National Merit designations.

Chaika, along with over 16,000 semifinalists, will now look to advance to the Finalist level. Finalists will be announced in February.

Merit Scholar designees are selected on a basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.