St. Cloud Friends of the Library Hosting Fall Bag of Books Sale

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - If you're a fan of a good book, you're encourage to make your way to the Great River Regional Library later this week.

The St. Cloud Friends of the Library is holding their annual Fall Bag of Books Sale starting Thursday.

LeAnn Orth is with the organization and says they always have an abundance of books for all types of readers.

We have the whole Mississippi Room filled with books. They are spread out on tables by genre so we will have a large selection this year.

Orth says in addition to books, they also have a huge selection of movies, dvds, audio books and magazines for non-readers.

She says all their inventory is donated to them and they are always accepting more book donations for their sale.

We have wonderful donations from the library and our customers. Many of the books are like brand new and you can pick which ones you want to fill your bag with.

The cost is $5 per bag and you can fill as many bags as you want. On Saturday the price drops to $3 per bag.

Orth says all the proceeds go back to support the Great River Regional Library programming.

The book sale runs Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the Mississippi Room.