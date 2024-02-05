Three Men Killed in Head On Crash in Northern Minnesota

LITTLEFORK (WJON News) -- Three people were killed in a head-on collision in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:00 a.m. Sunday on Highway 1 in Koochiching County.

Twenty-four-year-old Riley Scheidecker of Bloomer, Wisconsin was driving one of the vehicles and died in the crash.

Two of his passengers have life-threatening injuries and a third has non-life-threatening injuries. They are from Bloomer and Menomonie, Wisconsin.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joseph Carlson of North Branch was driving the second vehicle. He died in the crash.

His passenger, 27-year-old John Corazzo of Shoreview, also died.

