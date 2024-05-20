Town Ball Weekly – May 20th, 2024

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

WEDNESDAY MAY 15th

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 0

The Springers opened season with a big win over their Central Valley League foe the Brewers. The Springers out hit the Brewers thirteen to two, including a pair doubles and good defensive play. They put up three runs in the first, four in the second and five in the fifth. The game was called after six innings of play, due to the rain. The Springers starting pitcher was Eli Emerson, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Beck Loesch threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by veteran Drew VanLoy, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Penick went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Primus was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brian Hansen scored a run. Brady Klehr went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Paul Dorr went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Hank Bulson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Jake Lund, he threw 1 2/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Kenning threw 1 1/3 inning, he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Iten threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, five runs and three walks. Derrik Orth threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts. The Brewers offense was led by Will Boeckman, he went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. JT Harren went 1-for-2 and Dusty Adams earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 8 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

The Joes from the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe the Gussies from the Central Valley League. They out hit them six to four, they played great defense and they were aided by a couple of early mis-plays and ten walks.Pey The Joes starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski, he threw three innings. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Josh Wood threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Isaac Benesh threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. Joey Atkinson went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Tanner Blommer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Blake Kilanowski went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ben Alvord earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Willie Willets went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Charlie Atkinson was hit by a pitch and he was hit by a pitch. John Huebsch went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Lukas Nyberg scored a run. Kyle Tauren went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Peyton Joos earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Noah Bissett and Andy Ahschlager both earned a walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Ivan, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Trey Toenjes threw three innings, he gave up one run and five walks. Their offense ws led by James Anderson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Nevin Bloom earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nate Laudenbach went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-3.

DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 13 GLENCOE BREWERS 2

The Saints from the North Star League defeated their foe from the Crow River League the Brewers, they out hit them ten to four. They collected six doubles and they were aided by seven walks, They put up six runs in the 2nd and five in the third innings. The starting pitcher for the Saints was Collin Krick, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, two runs and he recored two strikeouts. Jacob Niemela threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Leffler threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Michael Leffler, he went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for four RBIs. He earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Collin Krick went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Steve Boger went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nikolai Niemela ent 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Lindquist went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Noah Holonen went 1-for-3. Jim Althoff went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs and August Flick earned a walk. Jake Hendrickson went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Jacob Niemela earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Jake Baumgarten, he threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, thirteen runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Derik Weber threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three walks an he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Jacob Christianson, Clark Christianson and Spence Lillienthal all went 1-for-3. Eric Anderson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Ty Christianson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carter Ruschmeier scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 9 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 7

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Saints, they out hit them fourteen to ten, including three doubles a triple and a home run. Their starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple for four RBIs. Chuck Hackett went 4-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Mitch Keeler went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Nick Hoffman went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Sam Keeler went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Joe Ziwicki was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielemski went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Mitch Loegering was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brett Leabch was credited for a RBI, Dan Morad earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Teddy Rassmasson earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Rolando Ramos, he threw eight innings. He gave up fourteen hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Brandon Dickmann went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Chase Lyon went 1-for-5. Logan Harren went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Tyler Huls went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a trio of stolen bases and he score a pair of runs. Will Ethen earned a walk, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Jordan Gombos was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Rolando Ramos was hit by a pitch.

AVON LAKERS 15 RANDALL CUBS 0

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Cubs, they out hit them fourteen to three. This included two home runs and four doubles. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound for the Lakers, he thew seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs and a double for five RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Jack Theisen went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Caleb Curry went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and a stolen base. Matt Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Wellmann went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dolan went 3-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Reese Gregory scored a run. Carter Phillipp went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Nathan Benning, he threw five innings. He gave up ten hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brett Strack threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Nathan Benning, Alex Gwost and Brett Strack, they all went 1-for-3 and Robert Sanders was hit by a pitch.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 15 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them thirteen to ten. This included three doubles and nine players collecting hits. Carson Gross started on the mound for the Muskies, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hit singles, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cody Partch threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded thee strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 2-for-5 with a double for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Adam Wenker was credited for a RBI. Andrew Deters went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cody Partch went 2-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Riley Ahrndt earned a walk. Jace Otto went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. John Schumer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Levi Lampert went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Jackson Phillipp, he threw four innings. He gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. B. Brown threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Brett Knudsen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brett Knudsen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits five runs, four walks. Jordan Golombiecki threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, two runs and one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tommy Gohman went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Quentin Dukowitz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Riley Blanc went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brett Knudsen went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored a run and James Boyle went 1-for-1. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Jake Samuelson earned a walk, Jordan Golombiecki earned a walk and Cody Pausch was hit by a pitch.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 0

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, they out hit them eight to five. This included a home run and a pair of doubles, their starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski, He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jonah Schneider went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tanner Staller went 1-for-4 with a double. Ben Alvord went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Josh Wood earned a walk. Louis Thiesen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, John Huebsch went 1-for-4 and Brandon Bissett had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw seven innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Drew Geiger threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Shawn Lindsey, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jackson Vos went 2-for-4 with a double and Josh Ticklenberg earned a walk. Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 and Dan O’Connell went 1-for-4.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 12 NLS TWINS 1

Pirates defeated their League rivals the Twins, they out hit them twelve to three, including eight players collecting hits with a big double. The Pirates starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Grady Fuchs went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Tanner Stanley went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Garrett Leusink was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Spencer Eisenbruan went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a trio of runs. Blake Vagle went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Jett Salonek, he threw five innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Danielson threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Twins offense was led by Jett Salonek, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Scott Rambow earned a walk. Josh Soine went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jordan Ellingson went 1-for-3.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 12 ELROSA SAINTS 7

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Saints, they were out hit by them seventeen to thirteen. The Lakers did have a home run and thee doubles to support this pitchers. Grant Ludwig started on the mound, he threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Isaac Lieser, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for six big RBIs. Josh Kampsen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Nick Fuchs had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tori Olmscheid went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Owen Brick earned a walk and he scored a run. Cooper Bast went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Carter Wessel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Ethan Vogt, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Wyatt Steffenson threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 5-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Andrew Weller went 2-for-2 with a home run for a RBI and Gavin Kampsen was credited for a RBI. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Casey Lenarz went 1-for-3. Derek Wiener went 1-for-5 for a RBI and a pair of stolen bases and Riley Meyer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Payton Winter went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann and Riley Lenarz both went 1-for-2 for a RBI.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 1

The Chargers defeated their League rivals the Cubs, they were out hit by the Cubs seven to six, but solid defense gave their pitchers good support and they were aided by eight walks. The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Ben Welle, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Tschida threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Nathan Terres earned a walk and he was credited for two RBIs. Eric Terres went 1-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Daniel Spanier earned a walk. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Luke Dehmer earned a walk. Reagan Nelson went 1-for-4 with a double and Devin Orbeck earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Welle went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Grant Moscho, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one run, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Hoffman threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and two walks. Tyler Engelmeyer threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Keagan Stueve, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Ethan Ettel went 2-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch twice and Sam Frieler went 1-for-4. Tyler Engelmeyer went 2-for-3 and he earned a pair of walks and Tyler Hoffman earned two walks. Max Wehlage went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brett Engelmeyer was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 7 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals the Grovers, they out hit them ten to nine. The were aided by eleven walks and seven stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Brandon Holm, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Caden Sand threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had four stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Funk went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he had a sacrifice bunt. Ty Reller went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Will Funk earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brandon Holm went 2-for-4, he earned a pair of walks had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Carter Schiffler earned a walk. Carter Birr went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Kyle Holm went 1-for-1 and Keagan Stanlger earned two walks and he had a stolen base.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Josh Olmscheid, he threw five innings. He gave up three hits, three runs, nine walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Joe Schwinghammer threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Ryan Olmscheid, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Riley Elfering went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jordan Klaphake went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Alex Welle went 2-for-4 and Andrew Weller was hit by a pitch, had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for a RBI. Carson Theiler went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Olmscheid earned a walk. Mason H. went 1-for-1 and Tyler Nathe earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

EXHIBITION

MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 15 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5

The Lakers from the North Star league defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley league the River Cats. They out hit them thirteen to nine, including five players with multi-hit games and they were aided by nine walks. The Lakers starting pitcher was Grant Mergen, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and recorded four strikeouts. R Hagen threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Orazem threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Bergstrom, he went 2-for-3 for four RBIs and he scored a run. Logan Orazem went 1-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Donnie Mavenkamp went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Clapp went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Grant Meyer went 3-for-4 with a walk and he scored three runs. Luke Fobbe went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Riley Decker went 2-for-3 and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, ten runs and four walks. Kaden Haselius threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Ty Caper, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Josh Tapio was credited for a RBI. Callen Henkemeyer went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Carper went 1-for-3 and Jack Grell went 1-for-1 with a double and he earned a walk. Jordan Picka went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Thiery went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 13 ATWATER CHUCKERS 13

The Brewers from the Sauk Valley league and the Chuckers from the County Line league let the game go in a tie after seven innings. The Brewers were out hit sixteen to thirteen, they did collect five doubles and nine that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Tyler Stang, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke Schmidt threw one inning, he gave up five hits, five runs and he recorded a strikeout. JT Harren threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led byJosh Lanctot, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Will Boeckman went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Luke Schmidt went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a run. Tyler Stang went1 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. JT Harren went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Logan Adams went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Dustin Adams went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Chris Knaus earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Kenning earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Chuckers was Jeff Peterson, he threw five innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and three strikeouts. Victor Gilbert threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. T. Renee threw one inning, he gave up five hits, six runs and one walk.

The Chuckers offense was led by Kobe Holtz, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for two RBIs, had had a stolen base and he scored three runs. David Kingery went 1-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Eli Albrecht went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jeff Peterson went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Logan Straumann went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Carson McCain went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Keegan Kessler-Gross went 2-for-3 for three RBIs.

BEMIDJI BLUE OX 12 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5

The Blue Ox defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley league the Brewers, they did out hit the Brewers twelve to eight. The collected two home runs and a pair of doubles, this gave their pitchers good support, Connor McNallan started on the mound. He gave up one hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Isiah Biehn threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Blue Ox offense was led by Collin Rutledge, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Hendricks went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Caleb Manecke went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and had a stolen base. Brandon Lussier went 2-for-3, he earned walk and he scored a pair of runs. Connor McCallan went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Grant Declusion went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, T. McDougall went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Basil Zuelke went 1-for-3, Isaiah Biehn earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Kalberer was it by a pitch.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Reed Pfannenstein, he threw five innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Luke Harren threw two innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and two walks.

The Brewers offense was led by Josh Lanctot, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for four RIBs and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-2. Will Boeckman went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-3. Luke Harren went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and JT Harren earned a walk. Logan Adams went 1-for-1 and a stolen base, Ian Hunstiger, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run and Tyler Stang earned a walk and he scored a run.

SUNDAY MAY 19th

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 5

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Royals, they each collected eight hits. They collected two huge home runs and they were aided by eight walks. The Martins starting pitcher was Tanner Arceneau, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw two innings to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Carter Thelen, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and a stolen base. Brady Goebel went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Nolan Reuter went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Schlangen earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Schroeder went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Scott Lieser, Avery Schmitz and Jaylyn Arceneau all earned a walk and Keenan Dingmann scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Royals was Luke Jokela, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Talen Braegelman threw 2 2/3 innings, he issued four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw two innings, he gave up one hit, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Kyle Budde, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tyler Prom earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Jack Boos went 1-for-3 with a double. Justin Schroeder and Carter Thelen both went 1-for-3 and Connor Dols went 1-for-4.

ROSCOE RANGERS 9 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

The Rangers defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them eight to five. The Rangers played solid defense in support of their pitcher, Russ Leyendecker, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rangers were led on offense by Brandon Schleper, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Jordan Schleper went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Russ Leyendecker earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Pauls went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Brayden Pung went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Max Athmann was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs, Chris Vanderbeek and Chuck Stang both went 1-for-1. Braden Vanderbeek went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Bryce Vanderbeek was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Carter Wessel, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Josh Kampsen, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Grant Ludwig went 2-for-4. Carter Wessel went 1-for-4 and Shane Kampsen was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1 GREENWALD CUBS 0

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals the Cubs in a great pitching dual, a total of five hits were collected. Ty Reller started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Caden Sand, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Carter Birr went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored the game only run. Ty Reller went 1-for-3 with a double.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw a complete game. He gave up three hits, one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Keagan Stueve went 2-for-3 with a double, Ethan Ettel and Sam Frieler both earned a walk and Grant Moscho was hit by a pitch.

MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 7 ELROSA SAINTS 6

The Grovers defeated their league rivals the Saints, the Saints out hit the Grovers eight to six, but timely hitting and a couple of misplays early aided the Grovers and nine walks. Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Klaphake threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Alex Welle closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Grovers offense was led by Andrew Welle, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Ryan Olmscheid went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs and Tyler Nathe earned a walk. Alex Welle went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Josh Olmscheid earned two walks and he scored a run. Riley Elfering went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Moscho earned four walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Riley Meyer, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ashton Dingmann threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Torii Johnson threw three innings, he gave up three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Peyton Winter, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jackson Peter earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Casey Lenarz went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Andrew Weller earned a walk. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-5. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Brandon Roelike went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ryan Olmscheid scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 WATKINS CLIPPERS 1

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Clippers, they out hit them nine to eight. The included a pair of doubles, they put up two runs in both the second and the third innings. JT Harren started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight singles, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Josh Lanctot, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Iten went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Derrik Orth earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Dusty Adams went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ethan Fruth went 1-for-5. Luke Schmidt went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Will Boeckman and Brady Kenning both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run.

The Clippers starting pitcher was Matt Geislinger, he threw a complete game. He gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Carson Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-4. Brendan Ashton and Caden Neiman both went 1-for-4 and Landon Neiman earned a pair of walks. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 0

The Express defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them eight to five and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Zak Wallner, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tommy Friesen threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Adam Beyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Zach Dingmann earned a walk. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for4 for two RBIs and Matt Friesen went 1-for-3. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Zach Schmidt scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Justin Kunkel, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Mitch Wieneke threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Nick Schmidt, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Max Fuchs was hit by a pitch. Andrew Schmidt went 2-for-3 and Nolan Notch earned a walk. Andrew Braun went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Kole Klaphake had a sacrifice bunt.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Hawks defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they out hit them twelve to eight. They collected four doubles and seven players that collected hits and played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Austin Berg, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight singles and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Sorato Yamane, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Jordan Kelm went 1-for-4. Cullen Hoffman went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jack Maile had a stolen base. Austin Berg went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Riley Geislinger scored a run. Jackson Geislinger went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Gavin Mathies went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Austin Schlangen went 2-for-4 with a double.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw eight innings. He gave up twelve hits, four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. They were led on offense by Aaron Fruth, he went 3-for-4 and Nate Gwost went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Marcus Lommel, Mitch Gwost, James Anderson and Truman Toenjes all went 1-for-4.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 11 St. NICHOLAS NICKS 0

NO REPORT FROM EITHER MANAGER

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 8 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3

ST. JOSEPH JOES 12 CLEAR LAKE RIVER CATS 6

VICTORY LEAGUE

STEPHEN STEVES 7 OPOLE BEARS 1

The Steves defeated their league rival the Bears, they out hit them ten to six, including two home runs and a double. Landon Lunser started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw two innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Matt Meyer, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three big RBIs and Joe Tuholsky went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Derek Durant earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Zach Motschke went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Schelonka went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Charlie Kent went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The Bears starting pitcher was Max Posch, he threw 4 1/ 3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Isaiah Folsom threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Butler threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Isaiah Folsom, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Dierks Opatz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-2 and Tate Lange was credited for a RBI. Max Posch went 1-for-3, Drew Lange and Dominic Hoika both earned a walk. Alex Lange and Chris Ebnet both went 1-for-4.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 4 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 3

The Rebels defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, they each collected six hits. The Rebels collected a double and a triple and they put up two runs in both the fourth and the fifth innings. Their starting pitcher was Isaac Hanson, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. A. Jensen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. J. Schafer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rebels offense was led by Bryce Flanagan, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Haapajoki went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. S. Vogts went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Josh Kossan went 1-for-4, Brett Kramer earned three walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Hukriede earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Zach Leibold, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Grayson Suska threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ryan Snyder, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Nate Psyck went 2-for-4. Grayson Suska went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Joe Gaida earned a pair of walks. Will Gorecki went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Jendro earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Brezinka went 1-for-5 and he scored a run Zack Cekalla was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 3 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 2

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Blue Jays, they out hit them six to three.

They collected a pair of doubles and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Tanner Reis, he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for a RBI. Chase Lyon went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Branden Dickmann went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Harren earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Austin Dickmann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Ethen, Carter Voss and Tyler Huls all earned a walk.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Nick Frieler, threw three innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs and two walks. CJ Clear threw six innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jeremy Mugg, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Brandon Welinski went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and CJ Clear went 1-for-4. Hunter Moore earned a pair of walks, Justin Cichon was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Matt Swanson earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES

HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 10 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 8

The Huskies from the North Star league defeated the Springers from the Sauk Valley league, both teams collected twelve hits. The Huskies collected three doubles and they were aided by seven walks and a couple of early mis-plays. They put up seven runs in the fourth inning. Jayden Heck started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. KK Starrett threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jon DeRock threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and one walk. Cody Arlt threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Huskies offense was led by Tyler Schiller, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Lane Glaser went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Katzenmeyer went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored one run. Cody Arlt went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jayden Fleck went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Matt Piechowski went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Marcus Hahn went 2-for-5 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Springers was Zach Femrite, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Penick threw one inning, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Paul Dorr threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Penick went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 2-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Paul Dorr went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Arnold went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and J. Johnson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Mason Primus went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Hank Bulson went 1-for-2. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Brad Olson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.