Three Central MN Cities Awarded Funding for Public Works Projects

ST. PAUL -- Three central Minnesota cities have received state funding to improve water service and protect local waterways.

Last year, the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority awarded over $180 million to 26 cities for various public works projects. In August, Melrose received over $6.3 million to improve their wastewater treatment plant and Eden Valley was given over $3.2 million to replace sanitary sewer and watermain.

In November, Royalton was awarded more than $2.2 million to replace aging watermain, hydrants, and valves, and to build a storm sewer collection system and sedimentation pond along Highway 10.

