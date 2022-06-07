This Supermarket in Upsala Has the Best Brat Selection in Central Minnesota
If you love brats, you gotta make a trip to Upsala, Minnesota. Paul and Kathy's Supermarket has a brat selection that I've never seen beat, they offer more than 30 kinds of brats.
From May through September, Paul & Kathy's Supermarket offers more than 30 different types of pre-cooked brats from which to choose — so your taste buds will never get bored! Our mouthwatering, award-winning meats have captured the flavor cravings of customers from all over Central Minnesota since 1999.
I love heading to the lake on Fridays in the summer and stopping into Paul and Kathy's to grab brats to have over the fire. My issue is that I can never decide what flavor to buy so I always end up going overboard.
Just this past weekend I went in and came out with jalapeno pineapple brats, dill pickle brats (my forever got-to), Jack Daniels brats, and original. I would have been fine volume-wise with two of those options, but I couldn't pass up trying the jalapeno pineapple, and the Jack Daniels.
Here is a list of all the brat flavors at Paul and Kathy's, courtesy of their website:
- Apple
- Bacon Cheese
- Pulled Pork
- Beer
- Beer Cheese
- Berry Blast
- Bloody Mary
- Blueberry Wild Rice
- Cheddar Wild Rice
- Cheddar
- Cheesy Garlic
- Cheesy Hashbrown
- Chili Cheese
- Chipotle Ranch
- Cowboy
- 12 Pepper
- Habanero Mango
- Honey BBQ
- Honey Mustard
- Horseradish
- Hot & Wild
- Jack Daniels
- Jalapeno Cheese
- Jalapeno Popper
- Loaded Potato
- Mushroom & Swiss
- Mushroom & Wild Rice
- Nacho
- Onion & Garlic
- Pepperjack
- Philly
- Pickle
- Pizza
- Porketta
- Regular
- Saurkraut
- Onion Cheddar
- Taco
- Wild Rice
- Pineapple
If you can't find a flavor you like on that list, you must just not like brats. Check out more on Paul and Kathy's Supermarket online.
10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ
Take a Look Inside this St. Cloud Mansion For Sale
5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage