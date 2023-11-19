Large Turnout At Made In MN Expo

Large Turnout At Made In MN Expo

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a great time to learn about Minnesota products. The 9th Annual Made in Minnesota Expo saw a large crowd turn out Saturday to explore and sample products made right here in Minnesota.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
St. Joseph's Rustic River Gear Owner Tim Patton says the expo is a great way to get repeat customers:

"It's the repeat clients that come back and look for us year after year. They learn about our product, they buy our product, they use it and say it's the best thing they've had for a bag or a accessory that we sell so they come back for more."

The Expo offered everything from furniture and jewelry to puppies and hunting items, and of course, there was plenty of food to sample too. The Made in Minnesota Expo ran from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Rivers Edge Convention Center.

