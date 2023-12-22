I feel like Minnesota is filled with great small and medium sized towns. Obviously there are some large cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul, but pretty much everything else can fall into the small or medium sized town or community. There are even some around Minnesota that are "unincorporated" meaning that they don't have police or fire and rescue. They have to rely on neighboring towns if there are any emergencies.

There is a website called farandwide.com and they have taken the time to rank all of the best small towns across the country, and they do add an explanation as to why they are the "best".

Now, there is another travel site "Travel + Leisure" that has ranked the best "small lake towns in the country". And it's the same town as what was named as the "best small town in Minnesota" a couple of years ago.

What town is the "best small town in Minnesota"? It's Grand Marais. The population in Grand Marais is just over 1300 residents. And it's located right on Lake Superior. There are a lot of towns that are located in Lake Superior, so what makes this one so great? It's also surrounded by the Superior National Forest, so it's great for a quiet retreat, but also gives the traveler access to many of the wineries and breweries around the area. On any given day it's pretty easy to find some sort of beer or wine tasting going on. You also may come home with some unique brews.

So, if you are looking to get away for a long weekend, think about traveling to Northern Minnesota, and then on to Grand Marais. The weather has been so mild, that the travel isn't too bad right now for a weekend drive. Take advantage while you can, or wait until the snow flies, and go snowmobiling in that area. Both things are fun!

