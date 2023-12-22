State Sending $300M to Local Governments for Public Safety

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz says the state will send 300 million dollars to local governments across the state next week to enhance public safety.

It's the first time so much money has been sent at one time, following a record-breaking budget surplus during the last session.

Local communities also have a lot of latitude on how they can use it, for everything from officer recruitment and retention to equipment, mental health crisis response programs, victim services and first responder wellness and training.

The governor says he pushed for extra money the past two years but couldn't get it until Democrats controlled both the House and Senate.

A spokeswoman responds Senate Republicans opposed the broader D-F-L package because of other measures and had their own proposals for public safety funding.

Local County Funding:

Benton - $816,000

Sherburne - $2,232,000

Stearns - $2.770,000

Central Minnesota Cities Funding:

Albany - $122,000

Avon - $4,800

Becker - $217,000

Big Lake - $532,000

Clear Lake - $28,000

Clearwater - $91,000

Cold Spring - $184,000

Foley - $118,000

Holdingford - $32,000

Kimball - $35,000

Melrose - $158,000

Paynesville - $107,000

Rice - $90,000

Richmond - $65,000

Rockville - $105,000

Royalton - $56,000

Sartell - $854,000

Sauk Rapids - $600,000

St. Augusta - $155,000

St. Cloud - $3,000,000

St. Joseph - $312,000

St. Stephen - $35,000

Waite Park - $366,000

