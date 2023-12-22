State Sending $300M to Local Governments for Public Safety
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz says the state will send 300 million dollars to local governments across the state next week to enhance public safety.
It's the first time so much money has been sent at one time, following a record-breaking budget surplus during the last session.
Local communities also have a lot of latitude on how they can use it, for everything from officer recruitment and retention to equipment, mental health crisis response programs, victim services and first responder wellness and training.
The governor says he pushed for extra money the past two years but couldn't get it until Democrats controlled both the House and Senate.
A spokeswoman responds Senate Republicans opposed the broader D-F-L package because of other measures and had their own proposals for public safety funding.
Local County Funding:
Benton - $816,000
Sherburne - $2,232,000
Stearns - $2.770,000
Central Minnesota Cities Funding:
Albany - $122,000
Avon - $4,800
Becker - $217,000
Big Lake - $532,000
Clear Lake - $28,000
Clearwater - $91,000
Cold Spring - $184,000
Foley - $118,000
Holdingford - $32,000
Kimball - $35,000
Melrose - $158,000
Paynesville - $107,000
Rice - $90,000
Richmond - $65,000
Rockville - $105,000
Royalton - $56,000
Sartell - $854,000
Sauk Rapids - $600,000
St. Augusta - $155,000
St. Cloud - $3,000,000
St. Joseph - $312,000
St. Stephen - $35,000
Waite Park - $366,000
