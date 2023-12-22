Quarry Park Trail Lights Turning On this Weekend

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- If you are looking to get out of the house with family and friends this holiday weekend, Quarry Park and Nature Preserve is one option.

Stearns County says the ski lights will be turned on at the park. Because of the warm temperatures this year, they are welcoming hikers, bikers, and pets on a leash to use the lighted trails.

The ski lights will be on Friday through Monday. Quarry Park will be open until 10:00 p.m.

Normally the lights are only turned on when the trail is groomed for cross country skiing. The lights are only on the designated ski trails because of the funding received from the Minnesota DNR and the Nordic Ski Club in 2001.

When there is enough snow to groom the trails, the lights will be turned on for cross country skiing only.

