This Minnesota Morning Leftover Might Be The Key To Being ‘Mosquito Free’

Mosquitoes are supposed to eventually come after us this year with a vengeance. That being said, I'm not sure what I hate more; the smell of bugs spray all over my body, or getting mosquito bites that itch for days.

If you are like me and are looking for more natural ways to deal with mosquitoes, Mr. Mister Mosquito Control has some tips for you.

COFFEE GROUNDS REPEL MOSQUITOES

Mr. Mister says that coffee grounds are a natural repellent that can keep mosquitos from finding you around your home. Coffee grounds are quite fragrant, as you know and it makes it harder for mosquitoes to find you. I'm wondering if that means, the stronger the coffee, the stronger the coffee scent. I think that I actually like the smell of coffee better than the taste. Go figure.

HOW TO USE COFFEE GROUNDS

The next question is probably what to do with the coffee grounds so it works to keep mosquitoes at bay. Mosquitoes apparently hate really strong smells. Many of us use things like citronella candles because their strong scent drives the mosquitoes away.

WHAT KIND OF COFFEE GROUNDS TO USE

Apparently, mosquitoes don't like ANY kind of coffee. It doesn't matter if it is freshly brewed, coffee grounds that are new, or if they are burnt. According to Mr. Mister, the most effective way to use coffee grounds is to burn them. Burning coffee grounds create a very strong aroma.

THE KEY TO USING COFFEE GROUNDS

The one thing you don't want to do is use specialty coffees. You want the coffee to be unflavored. Using your pre-used ground coffee grounds is a great way to control mosquitoes in your backyard. You can also stop by your closest coffee shop and ask if you can grab their used grounds. You just dry them out, and then burn them as necessary. You'll want to use new, fresh coffee grounds every few days to remain effective. It all really depends on the weather.

HOW TO PREPARE THE COFFEE GROUNDS

I guess the biggest question here is how do you prepare the coffee grounds for repellent use. You can toss them in a dry skillet or pan to toast them, or they recommend that you brew a second pot of coffee using the same grounds. Then you can sprinkle the grounds all over the specific area of your home that you want to keep mosquito free. If it's your garden, your backyard, or your front yard, focus on the important areas.

A WORD OF CAUTION- DON'T USE IF YOU HAVE PETS

Although this is a great mosquito repellent, it's not recommended if you have pets, or if you have wildlife that enter your premises, as coffee grounds can cause serious harm to animals if they ingest it! SO PLEASE DON'T use coffee grounds if you fall into this category, and remember to NOT dispose of your coffee grounds outdoors where your animals might be able to get into them.

