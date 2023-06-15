Hutchinson Woman Accused of Stealing Millions From Her Employer
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson woman is charged with stealing more than $2-million from her employer.
Fifty-two-year-old Jennifer Rath is charged in federal court with mail fraud.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Rath worked as the financial controller at R & R Excavating in Hutchinson. She allegedly used her position to embezzle the funds between August 2013 and December 2019.
Prosecutors say she routinely drafted manipulated checks that appeared to cover the business's expenses but instead used the money to cover her credit card debt, taxes, and other personal expenses.
Rath allegedly manipulated the accounting software to hide the crimes and prolong her fraud scheme.
