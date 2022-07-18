This Minnesota City On List of Top 10 Best Places to Live in 2022.

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Summer is the best time to move if you are planning a move. Why is it the best? Because you can get acquainted with your neighborhood before it's too cold to hang out in the great outdoors, also, if you have kids, they can be between schools, and start in a new school at the beginning of the year.

Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.

This brings us to America's Best places to live, according to Bankrate website.

This is what they take into consideration:

Affordability, diversity, job market, safety, wellness and highlights of the area.

The number one city with all of these factors ranking at least 7/10 on all of these categories is Raleigh, NC.

Skipping ahead to number 8 is... Minneapolis. Yes, I realize that many people will disagree with this assessment. But they are looking at many factors. Not JUST safety. And yes, safety ranked at a 4/10 and we all know why. But they other factors weren't too bad. Minneapolis has a lot of culture, great restaurants, and a lot of things to do on foot. Hiking, waterfalls, parks and such.

So, yes, crime rate is definitely a factor when considering where to live, and obviously there are some areas that are worse than others. But overall, Minneapolis is still a great city to live in and around. Maybe consider living just outside of Minneapolis. A bit more of a drive, but still able to take advantage of what the cities have to offer.

