The Great Minnesota Get Together is one thing that a lot of people from not just Minnesota, but from the 5 state area look forward to every year. The last few years have been different simply because of the pandemic. Last year the fair went on like usual, but attendance was down a bit and there were about 150 vendors that pulled out of the fair and were not replaced.

The vendors pulling out of the fair last year is actually common, but usually they are replaced, as there is a waiting list of vendors that want to be involved with the Minnesota state fair. So, that was the difference. It was to create more distance between vendors where possible. Hopefully this year, things will be back to normal. Normal meaning pre-pandemic times.

Get our free mobile app

Right now, through August 24th, you can purchase your state fair tickets at a discounted price. There are a few ways to do that if you are interested. I figure wherever you can save money nowadays is a good thing. Inflation is crazy, so if you are planning on going to the fair, take advantage of this discount period.

Ways to purchase tickets:

By phone: Through Etix at 800-514-3849 NOW through 7 p.m. Aug. 24!

State Fairground ticket office: Purchase pre-fair discount admission tickets, discount ride & game tickets and Blue Ribbon Bargain Books

Cub Foods - if you are in the metro area. While supplies last, the Bargain books will be available at participating Cub Foods grocery stores.

You can also purchase the Blue Ribbon Bargain books in greater Minnesota and also outside of MN in Hudson, WI. From the State Fair website, you can see where there are participating stores. Here in St. Cloud you can purchase at both Cash Wise locations. These are all while supplies last.

See you at the fair!

Central Minnesota County Fair Schedule 2022