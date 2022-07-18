Waite Park Officials To Consider Moratorium on THC Sales

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials will consider a moratorium on THC sold in the city.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider approving the moratorium for up to a year to allow city staff time to consider licensing, rules and regulations, and sale management controls for THC food and beverages.

On July 1st, a new Minnesota law allows people over 21 to buy and consume food and beverages with no more than five milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package.

On July 5th the League of Minnesota Cities drafted a letter stating cities may want to consider regulating sellers of certain edibles and beverages infused with the cannabis ingredient THC.

St. Joseph is also considering a moratorium on THC sold in the city at their meeting Monday.