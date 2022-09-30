This Midwest Holiday Food Staple Is Already Expected To Cost You More

Thanksgiving and Christmas are still months away but one-holiday food staple will be costing you more this year, and the people who raise it aren't seeing record profits. The cost of turkey is already at historic highs, and the price is expected to stay there due to a mix of inflation and the bird flu.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation;

The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound in September, 112% higher than the same time in 2021 when prices were $3.16 per pound. - American Farm Bureau Federation

In a news release from the American Farm Bureau Federation president Zippy Duval said “All of us are feeling the pain of higher prices at the grocery store. HPAI outbreaks in the spring and an uptick in cases in the fall are taking a toll, but farmers remain dedicated to ensuring America’s food supply remains strong.”

There is some good news with the bird flu outbreak and the higher costs, if you CAN afford the more expensive turkey there will be enough to go around for the holidays.

Some alternatives to turkey this season, if it's too expensive for you, are ham, goose, beef, or duck.

In terms of inflation heading into this holiday season, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate currently sits at 8.3% up from 5.25% last year. We won't know what the rate of inflation was for September until October 13th when the next report is due to be released.

