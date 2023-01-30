GOING STRAWLESS

You might not like it, but I have to give credit to this fast food restaurant for trying to do what they can to improve their footprint on the environment. Honestly, when you think about it, fast food and all it's packaging definitely contribute to the garbage problem.

McDonalds is testing a new strawless lid for their cold beverages. It is part of their plan to become more envirnomentally friendly overall. This would mean you wouldn't need a straw any longer when you get a beverage from McDonalds. The information wasn't made clear if straws would still be available by request, but you wouldn't NEED one with this new lid creation.

According to the article, Mcdonalds had this to say:

"These lids help optimize our packaging, and eliminate the use of small plastics, just one example of the many solutions we're reviewing as part of our ongoing global committment to reduce waste across restaurants and advance recycling."

McDonald's is trying to reach 100% of recyclable and renewable packaging materials by 2025. According to McDonald's website, as of 2021, the restaurant chain already has 82.7% of its packaging materials from recycled or certified sources.

WHAT ABOUT THOSE PLASTIC TOY HAPPY MEALS?

Don't worry. McDonalds has already been making changes to its Happy Meal toys, saying the following: "Since 2018, we have reduced vrgin fossil fuel-based plastic in Happy Meal toys by 24.4% globally, and we continue to work on sourcing materials used in Happy Meals toys from renewable, recycled, or certified sources."

MIXED REACTIONS

Some people just don't want to be inconvenienced. Just like those that refuse to eat at Culver's now because they switched to Coke products instead of Pepsi, there are people that won't go to a restaurant that doesn't offer them a straw. I recommend buying your own stainless steel straws, or give them out in your kids Christmas stockings. They make convenient stainless steel straws with packs that easily are carried in a purse, for when you MUST have a straw. Just an idea.