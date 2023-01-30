MINIMUM AND MAXIMUM SPEED LIMITS

Have you ever been driving down the interstate at 70 miles an hour, and come up behind someone going 30? It's a pretty frightening situation. It takes some pretty fast reaction time to realize what's happening, and to either make incredible speed changes or change lanes without interfering with other vehicles.

In most of the situations I've come across, the driver of the vehicle is either having trouble with the car itself, or they are an older driver.

I sympathize with older drivers, as I realize that our reaction time changes as we age. They are driving at the speed at which they feel the most comfortable controlling their vehicle. At the same time, I feel that it puts them and others in a dangerous situation.

Although I know people can get tickets for speeding, but I've never seen anyone get a ticket for going too slow...until now.

TWIN CITIES CRIME WATCHERS

Twin Cities Crime Watchers had this posted on their Facebook page.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Was there nothing else that this woman did except drive too slow? They didn't just give her a ticket? Does it appear that they actually took her to jail? I feel like there is some information missing here. Am I wrong?

Twin Cities Crime Watch & Information/Facebook Twin Cities Crime Watch & Information/Facebook loading...

I'm wondering if this woman has multiple slow-driving offenses.

ENHANCED PENALTIES

Here is what I found out about enhanced penalties. A petty misdemeanor is raised to a misdemeanor if:

The violation endangered people or property

The driver had two prior traffic violations in the same year.

A misdemeanor can mean up to 90 days in jail and a maximum of $1,000 in fines. Plus, if you continue to violate traffic laws you could have your license revoked.

I don't know what happened in this situation, but if you are a driver that cannot comfortably drive at the minimum speed on the freeway, perhaps you should ask someone for a ride, or take a different route.

