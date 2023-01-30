Luke Bryan Announces 2023 Tour With Plans To Stop In Minnesota This Fall

Well buckle up Minnesota, Luke Bryan is set to perform this October at the Xcel Energy Center! The concert announcement comes on the heels of other big names in Country planning their 2023 tours.

On top of Luke Bryan performing in October, he will be joined by American Idol winner Chayce Beckham, Conner Smith, and relative newcomer Hailey Whitters. Also along for the tour stop is Luke's pal DJ Rock.

Luke is scheduled to stop in St. Paul on Saturday, October 14th.

You don't have to turn the calendar pages back too far to remember when Luke was last in Minnesota. Luke and his friends performed at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota Minnesota back on September 24th.

Get our free mobile app

According to Luke's bio:

Luke Bryan grew up in the very small town of Leesburg, Ga. Back home, he helped his father with his peanut and fertilizer businesses while playing sports and enjoying the great outdoors.

It will be interesting to see if Luke pairs this tour with another Farm Tour stop this year, like in past years, or if he will forego the Farm Tour this year.

If you aren't too familiar with his opening acts, you can watch some videos from Luke and company below!

If you are hoping to see the show, and NOT pay for tickets we will have that opportunity for you this week, just be sure to listen to Paul & Kelly in the morning and test your Country knowledge at 7:15 with Kelly's College of Country Knowledge!

Save this link for pre-sale tickets! Your first chance to get tickets will be with the Luke Bryan pre-sale: 10am – 10pm, this Thursday, 2/2 with everyone else having a chance at tickets on Friday, 2/3 at 10AM!

To see his full tour schedule head here!

See Inside Glen Campbell's Spectacular Malibu Mansion