Did you buy a lottery ticket in St. Joe's back in December by chance? More specifically did you buy a Gopher 5 at the Speedway in St. Joseph's located at 27 W. Birch Street on December 16, 2022?

If you did, you had better check those numbers again because you could have a late Christmas surprise delivered your way. According to the Minnesota Lottery website There was a Gopher 5 lottery ticket bought on that day in St. Joseph that is worth $1,821,926 that has yet to be claimed.

That's a lot of money to just let sit there. But the winner does have a little time to still claim their prize. In Minnesota you have one year from the date of the drawing to claim your winnings.

A few other things you might want to be aware of that changed in Minnesota the last couple of years. It used to be that if you won the lottery in Minnesota you couldn't stay anonymous. Your information on who you are and where you're from was made public and to me that could only mean a whole slew of headaches of people trying to scam you, while others probably come out of the woodworks claiming to be a 'long lost relative'.

Not the case anymore:

As of September 1, 2021, and as explained on the Minnesota Lottery website:

The names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are automatically considered private data unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity. "Private data" means that this information is known to the lottery but can't be released to the public.

This was actually a literal conversation a couple of my girlfriends and I had over the weekend on whether in Minnesota you could remain anonymous or not and when looking it up, was also when I discovered there's some big money sitting out there unclaimed. As seen above, St. Joe's had a big winner, but a couple other places in Minnesota have some big winners waiting to be claimed as well.

Take Note:

$50,000 from a Powerball bought at Cub Foods in Baxter back on Halloween in 2022 is still unclaimed. $50,000 from a Powerball bought in Ramsey, MN at Bill's Superette also bought on October 31, 2022 remains unclaimed. Plus in Waite Park, a Powerball ticket bought at Kwik Trip back on November 7, 2022 worth, again, $50,000 has yet to be claimed.

One other biggie, a Mega Millions ticket was purchased on July 29, 2022 in Fridley at Casey's General Store remains unclaimed and that one is worth $$One Million Dollars$$. There's other unclaimed lottery money you might want to check in on just to be safe and can be found HERE.

But if you are reading this and were waiting because you were worried about your name being public, you don't need to worry about that with these prizes. So go claim and enjoy your new riches!

Cheers to winning...

