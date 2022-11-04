It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!

The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this morning began to form at 3:45 according to a post from the store on social media.

While seeing a line form for savings at a retailer early in the morning isn't unusual, it was pretty cool to see that the folks at the Waite Park store brought in a food truck and coffee for those waiting outside until 6:00 AM when the doors finally opened.

This year those who participated in Orange Friday at Fleet Farms across Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota saw deals from heaters to tech. According to a news release from Fleet Farm about this year's Orange Friday there were:

"Deals on heaters and hand warmers, as well as the latest gadgets and tech to enhance your hunting experience, with the first 500 customers going through the doors getting a limited-edition Fleet Farm “Orange Friday” blaze-orange hat." - Fleet Farm Orange Friday Press Release

One thing that I didn't realize was that there are TWO Orange Fridays for Fleet Farm! The 2nd one involves a little bit of driving though. Today was Orange Friday in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, and then in two weeks, there will be ANOTHER Orange Friday in Wisconsin and Iowa.

