UNDATED – Fleet Farm is teaming with Taps For Veterans Memorial Day.

All 47 Fleet Farm stores in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin will participate in a National Moment of Remembrance. All stores will pause at 3:00 p.m. Monday for a minute of silence followed by a bugler playing Taps.

The public is invited to their local Fleet Farm store to join the event.