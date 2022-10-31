How About A Selfie? Minnesota Man’s Cat Joins Him In Tree Stand

This was so fun to find on social media this weekend. A Southern Minnesota man showed off his tree stand companion as his pet followed him out and up this weekend as he was scouting for deer.

My realtor from when my wife and I sold our home in Montgomery showed up on my Facebook feed this weekend and I had to double-take the picture I saw!

Image Credit: Evan Knutson via Facebook Image Credit: Evan Knutson via Facebook loading...

Evan Knutson from Faribault posted the sight of him and his cat enjoying the moment high up in a tree stand.

According to Evan, the cat followed him from his house to a nearby tree stand, in the dark. A series of photos from Evan shows the cat arriving at the bottom of the tree, halfway up, at his feet in the stand, and finally the epic selfie he took with his pet.

This isn't the first time this cat has followed Evan in the dark to the tree stand. Last year his cat also followed Evan out and up into the tree.

It seems that the cat was the only action Evan caught while up in the tree, I texted him about the cat photo, and let me know he DID NOT spot any deer, a week before the opener is set to take place.

It's not clear if the cat companionship will have any effect on Knutson's hunt next weekend, but what is clear is that the cat seems to enjoy being up so high.

