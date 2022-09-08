There Was A Huge Sausage Seen Entering Foley Today! What Is Going On?

It appears that Foley may have a new addition to its skyline, but will it be this giant hot dog/sausage that was seen recently being hauled through town? One Foley business might just have the answer, as they are the ones who posted the video of the giant sausage/hot dog, that business is Grand Champion Meats of Foley.

The video from Grand Champion Meats was titled 'Exciting project finally happening!'

While the video also seems to feature a metal frame for a sign, it's the metal meat that caught my attention. Will it be on top of the sign? On the pole that attaches to the sign? On the ground? Only time will tell, and really anything that is done will only make Gand Champion Meats stand out a little bit more in Foley.

On top of the mystery project that is happening at Grand Champion, they are also getting ready for Oktoberfest in Foley with Blue Ribbon Cafe and Pantown Brewing in a few weeks. Those attending Oktoberfest will enjoy "unlimited samples of fresh and smoked brats (6 varieties)" plus pretzels, potato salad, coleslaw, cookie, & chips, and offering both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

On top of the food, the event page lists that Accordionist Bill Koncar will be back this year!

Get our free mobile app

Get more details on that event through the social media event page, found here.

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way