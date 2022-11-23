A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023

KWIK TRIP LEADERSHIP CHANGES

According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.

Get our free mobile app

WXOW News 19/Youtube WXOW News 19/Youtube loading...

MEET SURGEON SCOTT ZIETLOW

His son, Scott Zietlow will become President and CEO of the company, beginning January 1st, 2023. Kwik Trip has approximately 800 locations across the midwest including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan.

Scott is currently a Professor of Surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and will be retiring from that position to take over as Kwik Trips' new leader. Scott says he is honored to be following in his father's footsteps and says the future is bright for Kwik Trip and its 36,000 phenomenal co-workers, great retail locations, and 'industry-leading vertical integration.'

Get our free mobile app

THE AMAZING HISTORY OF KWIK TRIP THROUGH THE YEARS

Kwik Trips' first store opened in 1965 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. By 1986 the chain had grown to 100 stores and added on the dairy cooler and freezer. In the year 2000, the Zietlow family purchased the Hansen family's interest in Kwik Trip and became the sole owners of the company. In 2020 they launched their Take Home Meals program, and in 2021 they opened their 800th store in Holmen, Wisconsin, and now have 800+ growing locations, mobile ordering available, and say "The best is yet to come."

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now