THE WEEKENDER – State Fair, Music Festival, and a Track Championship!
It's THE WEEKENDER! Your guide to what's hot this weekend throughout the area!
This week is the opening week at the Minnesota State Fair - you can find the schedule of events below.
Don't forget about the local festivals - the art festival in St. Joseph and the local music festival in Milaca!
Track championships are this weekend for the racers, and a Neil Diamond tribute band at the Paramount!
Here's THE WEEKENDER!!
- 1
The Minnesota State FairMinnesota State Fairgrounds
What began in 1854 as a territorial fair to highlight agriculture and encourage farming in the region became the Minnesota State Fair in 1859, a year after Minnesota was granted statehood.
Today, often referred to as the “Great Minnesota Get-Together,” the annual Minnesota State Fair is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the region.
This end-of-summer tradition is held the 12 days leading up to and through Labor Day. The 2023 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24-Labor Day, Sept. 4.
The State Fair’s mission is to educate and involve our guests by providing a world-class showcase that is innovative, entertaining, and fun. We strive to:
- Showcase Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art, and industry
- Present an unparalleled forum for knowledge and ideas
- Provide outstanding customer service
- Offer exceptional value
- Provide a safe, clean environment that is accessible to all
- Create unique experiences
Located mid-way between Minneapolis and St. Paul, the 322-acre Minnesota State Fairgrounds is renowned for its beautiful gardens and architecture reflecting the Art Deco and Works Progress Administration eras.
See the schedule of events here!
- 2
Millstream Arts FestivalDowntown St. Joseph
Millstream is an outdoor juried art festival featuring local and regional artists' work represented by the artist, live music ranging from bluegrass and folk to eclectic, street performances, children's art, exhibits, demos, and enticing local foods.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27, 2023
11 AM to 5 PM
College Avenue North
Downtown St. Joseph, MN
- 3
2023 Milaca Homegrown Music FestivalRec Park - MilacaWelcome back to Milaca’s Homegrown Music Fest. This is an all-day music event featuring live music from various artists around the area.Shows starts at noon and runs until 10:00 P.M..Food stands from local eateries on site as well as a beer garden.Tickets for this event are $ 15 presale, $ 20 at the gate. Children 10 and under are FREE!12:00-1:00 Main Stage Jazmin and the Gents
1:00-1:30 TVG Stage Jonathan Clemons
1:30-2:30 Main Stage Kat Blue
2:30-3:00 TVG Stage Trent Bergeron
3:00-4:00 Main Stage Samantha Grimes
4:00-4:30 TVG Stage Lil Bimmy
4:30-6:00 Main Stage Dram Shop Country
6:00-6:30 TVG Stage Jake Birdseye
6:30-8:00 Main Stage On The Rocks
8:00-8:30 TVG Stage Bryce Hegge
8:30-10:00 Main Stage Maddy Braun Band
- 4
"I Am He Said" - The Music of Neil DiamondParamount Center for the Arts
Matt Vee, along with cousins Jeff and Tommy Vee, local music scene veterans and sons of the legendary Bobby Vee, join forces with their family and friends as The Killer Vees to celebrate the music from a timeless catalog.
Thursday, August 24, 1:30 PM & 7:30PM
Friday, August 25, 7:30PM
For ticket information, click here!
- 5
Track Championship - Granite City Motor ParkGranite City Motor ParkTHIS SUNDAY! LATE MODELS ARE BACK!It’s also HOPE FOR KIDS night!We are raising money for HOPE FOR KIDS this Sunday, and quite a few families will also be in attendance.All SEVEN classes will be racing, it’s one of the biggest nights of the year!The Structural Buildings Late Model Challenge series coming to town it’s sure to be one fun-filled evening! General admission for all ages 3+ is only $10!The green flag drops at 6 pm!