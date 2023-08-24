attachment-c08236 loading...

The-Weekender_purple111 loading...

It's THE WEEKENDER! Your guide to what's hot this weekend throughout the area!

This week is the opening week at the Minnesota State Fair - you can find the schedule of events below.

Don't forget about the local festivals - the art festival in St. Joseph and the local music festival in Milaca!

Track championships are this weekend for the racers, and a Neil Diamond tribute band at the Paramount!

Here's THE WEEKENDER!!