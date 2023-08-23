Stearns History Museum Access Pass Available at Local Libraries

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you have a library card you now also have access to the Stearns History Museum.

The museum has partnered with the Great River Regional Library branches in Waite Park and St. Cloud, and the libraries at St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud Technical and Community College, the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University to offer a free Museum Access Pass.

Development Associate Ann Marie Johnson says cardholders just need to ask their librarian for the pass that is good for one week.

They will give you a laminated card that will have information on the pass, they'll put the expiration date on it because it is a week-long pass, and it's something you have to return to their system. Then you just bring that card to the museum and they'll let you in and you can access the exhibits, research library, and all of the other resources we have at the museum.

Johnson says the normal fee is $7 a day for non-members to visit the museum.

Get our free mobile app

The Museum Access Pass is patterned after the Parks Pass which is already also available for you to use at the library.

READ RELATED ARTICLES