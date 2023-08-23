Central Minnesota Man A Contestant on America’s Got Talent

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota man performed live in front of the judges Tuesday night on NBC's America's Got Talent.

Beau Lastavich is originally from Big Lake. He is the lead singer for the band True Villains which is based out of Nashville.

He tells WJON news his fellow band members are from all over including Florida, New York, California, and North Carolina.

Right now they are working with the same producer who has worked with the Foo Fighters, Deftones, Korn, Rush, and several other bands.

From the 11 acts that performed Tuesday night only the top two vote-getters will advance in the competition. They will be announced during Wednesday night's episode which airs at 7:00 p.m.

They are competing for the top prize of $1 million which will be awarded during the season finale on September 26th and 27th.

