The Weekender: MayFest, Golden Jukebox Hits, and More!

5

Go back to the days of playing music from the jukebox in downtown St. Cloud. Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks will take you down memory lane with songs from the 1970s and 80s. Hear classics like Brandy, Footloose, Danger Zone and more. Tickets for this show are $29 and catch one of three shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at Pioneer Place starting at 7:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

- Thursday, May 16th, 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, May 17th, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, May 18th, 7:30 p.m.