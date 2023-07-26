Fundraiser Raises Record Amount for Big Brothers Big Sisters

CHASKA (WJON News) -- A two-day fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters raised a record amount of money this year.

Get our free mobile app

The Federated Challenge brought in more than $4-million to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sister agencies in Minnesota.

A portion of the donations will be used for the Central Minnesota chapter's operations and also scholarships. Last year, Federated Insurance donated $550,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota.

A portion of the donations are set aside for the Federated Challenge Scholarship Program. Officials say the program provides up to $5,000 per year to qualified children known as "Littles" or high school mentors known as "Bigs" who are enrolled in a non-four-year program focusing on apprenticeship, certificate, trade school, technical, or community college.

175 Years of Benton County History