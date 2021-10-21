The Weekender: Flannel Fest, Way Down East and More!

5

Enjoy a night of screams and fright at several local haunted venues in central Minnesota. Molitor's Haunted Acres in Sauk Rapids and the Harvest of Horror in St. Augusta are open for just a few more weeks. Walk through the haunted grounds and see what unexpected visitors you may encounter. Tickets for both venues are available online or at the door. Molitor's is open Wednesday through Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. while the Harvest of Horror event is Friday and Saturday beginning at 7:00 p.m.

TICKETS AT THE DOOR!