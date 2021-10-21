The Weekender: Flannel Fest, Way Down East and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Get out an enjoy the fall weather this weekend around central Minnesota. See the first movie air at the Paramount Theatre from 1921, enjoy a new theatre groups production of Rocky Horror, get the kids dressed in costume for BooFest in Little Falls, grab your flannel and a beer at Pantown Brewing and enjoy a night of frights at either Molitor's Haunted Acres or the Harvest of Horror. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Way Down EastSt. Cloud
Come see the silent film that opened the Paramount Center for the Arts (then the Sherman Theatre) in 1921! The Paramount will bring down the big screen for the viewing with music like you would have heard back then. Concessions will be for sale in the lobby, along with free popcorn. This event is part of the Paramount's 100th Anniversary celebration and admission is free!
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, October 24th, 3:00 p.m.
- 2
Rocky Horror ShowSt. Cloud
A new theater group in town is getting ready for their first big production this weekend. Central MN Theatre is opening their production of "Rocky Horror" at the Red Carpet Nightclub. The group has 12 cast members and five band members to put on this performance. You can catch the show Friday and Saturday with two performances each night at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets range between $15-$25 depending on seats.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, October 22nd, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 23rd, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- 3
BooFestLittle Falls
Enjoy the tricks and treats inside the Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls this weekend. BooFest has something for the whole family from min golf, inflatables, games, trick or treating and much more. You're also encouraged to dress up in your favorite costume. Admission is $5 per person and kids 1 and under get in free. The event runs from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, October 23rd, 3:00 p.m.
- 4
Flannel FestSt. CloudCelebrate the fall season at Pantown Brewing this weekend. The business is holding a special celebration called Flannel Fest on Saturday. Throw on your best flannel and come hang out with some live music from the Walter’s Wheelhouse, food from Nana’s Kitchen, some sweets from Christine’s Cheesecake and of course delicious tap beers, including some seasonal specialties! The event is free to attend but the food and beer will cost you. The fun starts at noon.EVENT IS FREE!- Saturday, October 23rd, 12:00 p.m.
- 5
Local Haunted EventsSt. Cloud
Enjoy a night of screams and fright at several local haunted venues in central Minnesota. Molitor's Haunted Acres in Sauk Rapids and the Harvest of Horror in St. Augusta are open for just a few more weeks. Walk through the haunted grounds and see what unexpected visitors you may encounter. Tickets for both venues are available online or at the door. Molitor's is open Wednesday through Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. while the Harvest of Horror event is Friday and Saturday beginning at 7:00 p.m.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!