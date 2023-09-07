Apple Alert! Hidden Cove Orchard In Cold Spring Opens Today
TIME TO GRAB YOUR FRESH MINNESOTA-GROWN APPLES!
It's definitely that time of year! It's apple picking season and that means you should put on your picking hat and head on out to your favorite orchard for your fall apple celebration, Hidden Cove Orchard, located at 27524 Hidden Cove Road in Cold Spring is opening its doors today!
OPENING DAY AT HIDDEN COVE ORCHARD
Hidden Cove Orchard posted on their Facebook page that it would be opening today, September 7th at 9 a.m. The Hidden Cove Orchard plans on being open this fall Thursday through Sunday, from 9 am until 5 pm. Hidden Cove Orchard will be open right up until the Christmas holiday.
Hidden Cove says that you can enjoy Zestar apples this weekend, soon to be followed by HoneyCrisp in the next few weeks. They create apples that thrive in our Minnesota weather, and you'll find a whole section on their website that describes each and every type of apple they offer, and a flavor profile, along with a description of the best way to utilize the different apple varieties that will be available this year.
WHILE YOU'RE THERE...
Don't miss out on all the other amazing products available in Hidden Cove's heated red apple barn. Take a look at some of the great items available for your holiday gift giving, or just for you:
- Antiques for sale
- Apple butter
- Candles
- Caramel Apples
- Ceramics
- Christmas ornaments, wreaths and more
- Hand-painted pumpkins
- Table lamps
- Table runners
- Candies
- Pies
- Cookies
- Muffins
- Honey
- Jams
- Jewelry
- Syrup and more
Send us your pictures of your day at Hidden Cove. Send them to kelly.cordes@townsquaremedia.com.